Sunday, 27 March, 2022
Passengers face hurdles buying Rly tickets online

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

After five days' of suspension, Bangladesh Railway started selling online tickets from Saturday. But, commuters have been facing huge problems to buy online tickets.
The train tickets are now available on eticket.railway.gov.bd site. However, due to one-time password (OTP), website loading and server problems, passengers were facing troubles in buying tickets from the beginning of online system.
From March 21, the train tickets had been sold manually from counters as the authorities suspended online system to facilitate
    the handover of responsibilities to a new service provider.
A five-year agreement was signed with 'Shohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV' on February 15 to operate the ticketing system of Bangladesh Railway. Earlier, Computer Network System (CNS) was involved in the work.
Shohoz JV's spokesperson Farhat Ahmed said, "Our engineers are working on it. We are trying our best to restore the e-ticketing system as quickly as possible."
"This trouble is only due to online issues. There is no problem with the computer programmes at the different stations. Between Friday evening and midnight, we sold nearly 41,000 tickets at 77 stations through the computer," he added.
The Bangladesh Railway introduced the online ticketing system in 1994. The first phase of the system was implemented in 27 stations. Currently, the computer system sells tickets for 104 inter-city trains at 77 stations.
The computer ticketing system issues 90,000 tickets a day and nearly 2.7 million tickets a month. Nearly 50 per cent or about 1.3 million is sold online or through the mobile app.
Shohoz is selling half of the tickets online. The company claims it has built a train ticketing solution in 21 days.


