Officials proposing Hamza for award to face music

The Cabinet Division has started necessary investigation on various mistakes of the Independence Award including inclusion of the name of controversial person Amir Hamza in the list of the awardees.

A list of officials involved in the incident of inclusion of the controversial Amir Hamza in the list has already been prepared. They will be interrogated about their intension to propose his names for the award in details separately, according to the Cabinet Division officials.

After finding out the motive behind the nomination of Amir Hamza in an important place like Independence Award (Swadhinata Puraskar), departmental actions would be taken against those involved, they claimed.

According to Cabinet Division sources, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Asaduzzaman of the administration, who has been serving as Chief Executive Officer of Khulna Zila Parishad, submitted the his father Amir Hamza's name for the nomination of the Independence Award, 2022 in literature category placing three books published in the name of Hamza. Commerce Ministry's

Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, also a neighbour of Magura's Hamza, supported the proposal.

The Cabinet Division officials claimed they are not ignoring the issues either. Not only the Cabinet Committee on National Awards formed for the preliminary screening of the Independence Award, but also the government is embarrassed over the matter.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque is the chairman of the committee.

In this regard, Cabinet Committee's Chairman Mozammel Haque told media that Amir Hamza's name was presented to the committee for the Independence Award without any information. The issue has embarrassed the government. In no way, those involved will be exempted for the incident.

He also said the Cabinet Division has already started working on the matter. After necessary investigation and reviewing the allegations, those who are involved with such a scam will be punished.

On March 15 this year, in a circular signed by Cabinet Additional Secretary Zillur Rahman Chowdhury the names awardees of the award for 2022 were announced. In the circular, the name of Amir Hamza was announced for the award in literature category.

As soon as the government announced the names, it was learned that the man was convicted in a murder case. His literary work is also widely criticized. Amid criticism, another order issued by the Cabinet Division on March 17 removing his name and released a list of individuals and organizations who had received the Independence Award for the year. Later, the government announced two more names for the award and all 12 persons and institutions were given the award on March 24.

Regarding the issue, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told media that the matter was embarrassing for the authorities as well as the government. "We are examining the matter and decision will be taken as soon as the investigation is completed."

According to the Cabinet Division sources, a written reply has been sought from Tapan Kanti Ghosh, a member of the 17-member secretarial committee, and Deputy Secretary Mohammad Asaduzzaman, son of Amir Hamza. They have already received the letters sent from the Cabinet Division.

When contacted, Tapan Kanti Ghosh admitted to the media about receiving the letter.







