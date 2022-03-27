Govt’s renewable energy expansion  for better security: Shahab Uddin

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said that Bangladesh is working with the mission of expansion of Renewable Energy for reducing dependency on fossil fuel to ensure energy security, take measures to conserve energy and explore potential sustainable energy.

Bangladesh has taken various policy initiatives and financial schemes including tax exemption on solar panels as well as grants and concessional loans for solar energy deployment in the country.

Bangladesh has one of the world's most extensive

domestic solar energy programmes and has installed more than six million solar home systems in off grid remote areas across the country ensuring supply of solar electricity to around 18 million people over the last few years.

The Minister said this in the meeting with the Director General of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera, at the State Guest House, Padma on Fiday Evening. Secretary of the Ministry Mostafa kamal was also present in the meeting.

The Minister also said that Bangladesh is replacing diesel run irrigation system with solar irrigation pump which will have grid integration system to supply solar power to the national grid during the non-irrigation period.

Recently we have adopted net metering guideline to promote rooftop solar power in the urban centres and industrial estates.

He said Bangladesh declared 100 per cent electricity coverage on 21 March 2022. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Government of Bangladesh is working hard to follow a low carbon development pathway. The Government of Bangladesh adopted a comprehensive Climate Change and Strategy Action Plan that included mitigation and low carbon development as one of the six pillars.



The Minister said Bangladesh has already canceled 10 coal-based power plants worth 12 billion dollars of foreign Investment.

However, very recently Bangladesh government has drafted National Solar Energy Roadmap and aim to have 40 per cent of our energy from renewable sources by 2041.

"Furthermore, we are going to implement the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' a strategic investment framework to mobilize financing, especially through international cooperation with the vision of achieving energy independence through maximizing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix.



The Minsiter said to foster sustainable energy transition in Bangladesh, the transfer of clean, green, and advanced technologies should be ensured at an affordable cost.

He hoped the IRENA will come forward with necessary technical help to maximize the use of renewable energies in the country.

He wished to working closely with the IRENA to facilitate cooperation among the member countries to accelerate energy transitions as per the true requirements of the Paris Agreement. Director General of International Renewable Energy Agency Francesco La Camera has also expressed his willingness to work closely with Bangladesh in Renewable Energy sector.











