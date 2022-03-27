Delhi looks forward to better ties: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi looks forward to working together with Dhaka to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh friendship.

He made the remark in a tweet as he greeted Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Bangladesh government and its people on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence and National day.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr AK Abdul Momen and the Government and

people of Bangladesh on their National Day," he tweeted.

With the hash tag "ShonaliAdhyay" the Indian foreign minister wrote, "Look forward to working together to add more pages to the golden chapter of India-Bangladesh Maitri." -BSS







