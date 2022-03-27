Cops yet to crack mystery behind Tipu murder

Law enforcers are yet to unearth the mystery behind the killing of Zahidul Islam Tipu, former general secretary of Awami League's Motijheel Thana committee.

A high official of an investigation agency told the Daily Observer that the tug of war to establish supremacy in Motijheel by the underworld might be one of the reasons for the murder.

Tipu also had 'sweet and sour' relations with sacked Dhaka South Awami Jubo League leader Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan. On September 18 in 2019, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Khalid from his Gulshan residence for allegedly running an illegal casino in Dhaka's Fakirapool area.

Khaled, the expelled Jubo League leader, was accorded the key position in the organisation at the request of some top underworld criminals. After the arrest of Khaled the Motijheel areas came

under the control by Tipu. The conflict between Khaled and Tipu might also be another reason behind the killing of Tipu, according to sources.

Political feuds within the party could be a reason behind the murder of Tipu.

Police were scrutinising CCTV footages collected from near the shooting spot, he said, adding that they were yet to identify the killers. RAB was scrutinising the clues and the CCTV footages and was hopeful of finding the reason for the murder soon, according to the RAB.

Law enforcers also suspected that Tipu murder may also have connection with the killing of Riazul Haque Khan Milky, a leader of Dhaka City Jubo League (South), in 2013.

Meanwhile, police did not name him in the charge sheet even though Milky's relatives and some AL activists accused him, among others, of the murder.

Tipu served as member of the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College for five terms. Local and some AL activists accused Tipu of involvement in educational institution's illegal admission business.

He also owned Grand Sultan Restaurant at Motijheel kitchen market, said local party men.

Tipu, and Samia Afrin Pritee, a 22-year-old student of Begum Badrunnesa Govt College in Dhaka, were killed when an assailant opened fire at Tipu near the Khilgaon Rail Crossing on Thursday night. The assailant sprayed 12 rounds of bullets within just 20 seconds on the busy road.

The assailant sprayed bullets on Tipu and his microbus driver. Tipu was shot 6 to 7 times while the driver was shot twice. The shots, fired in rapid succession, shattered the left side of the car window glasses before hitting Tipu.

He was shot in the throat, chest, abdomen, and on other parts of the body. At least, 10 to 12 bullets pierced Tipu's body. His driver Monir Hossain Munna, 34, also received bullet injuries but managed to survive.

At the same time, college student Samia Afrin Jamal Pritee who was on a rickshaw on her way to a friend's house at Khilgaon was also shot at that time.

Meanwhile, the mystery behind Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu murder will be known soon, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. "We will soon be able to know the names of the masterminds behind the killing," he said after placing wreath at the Liberation War Memorial on Rajarbagh Police Lines premises in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Home Minister also declined to comment on speculations of the assassination being a politically motivated one. Replying to a query, he said, "We don't want to draw any conclusions right now."





