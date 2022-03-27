Video
Home Front Page

US-BD partnership is stronger than ever: Blinken

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Saturday said the US-Bangladesh partnership is stronger than ever while over last five decades, the two nations' continued cooperation ensures more prosperous future.   
"Our (US-Bangladesh) defense, developmental, commercial and people-to-people partnership is stronger than ever. We will build upon that foundation for the coming
    decades," he said.
The secretary of state made the remark in a statement marking Bangladesh's Independence and National Day.  
"On behalf of the Government of the United States, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the celebration of the 51st anniversary of your independence," he said.
 Blinken said the US is committed to expanding its relationship with Bangladesh, so that both the nations may thrive together.
"Over the last five decades, our continued cooperation is ensuring a safer and more prosperous future, now and for generations to come," he said.
 He said the US applauds Bangladesh's impressive economic and developmental achievements and its commitment to keeping the world safe as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations.
"Both of our countries emerged after intense struggles for independence and we both strive to live up to our founding democratic ideals," he added.
Bangladesh and the US is going to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of establishing bilateral relations on April 4 while Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Blinken in Washington DC on that day to mark the occasion.     -BSS


