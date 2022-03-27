Video
52nd Independence And National Day

Nation pays rich tributes to Liberation War martyrs  

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand at solemn silence after placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital on Saturday, to pay respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War. PHOTO: PID

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand at solemn silence after placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital on Saturday, to pay respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War. PHOTO: PID

Paying rich tributes to the great Liberation War heroes the nation on Saturday celebrated the 52nd Independence and National Day across the country.
Marking the day President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths in the morning at the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital.
The President first placed wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the Prime Minister.
After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some times as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.
A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute at that time while the bugles played the last post.
The head of the state and the head of the government also signed the visitors' book at the memorial premises.
Flanked by senior party leaders Awami League President Sheikh Hasina paid glowing tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing another wreath at the National Memorial on behalf of the ruling party.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan
    Foez Siddique also paid homage to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum.
The day's programmes began by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.
Different political parties, socio-cultural organisations, professional entities and various institutions arranged elaborate programmes marking the day.
Different political organisations, including ruling Awami League (AL), BNP, Jatiya Party, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) and other socio-political and cultural organisations paid tribute to the martyrs marking the Independence Day.
A delegation of central AL also paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his tomb at Tungipara in Gopalganj. Senior AL leader Abul Hasnat Abdullah led the delegation while Presidium Members Faruk Khan, Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel were, among others, present.
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and other social and cultural organisations arranged discussions, cultural programmes and sports competition.
Liberation War based documentaries and movies were screened at cinema halls across the country. Reception was accorded to freedom fighters and the members of martyred freedom fighters at city, district and upazila levels.
Special prayers were offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyrs of the War of Liberation and all other patriotic sons of the soil.
The national flag was flown atop government, semi-government and private buildings and government and private establishments were illuminated.
Improved food was served at hospitals, jails, orphanages, vagrant homes, the Muktijoddha Kendra and charity homes.
Newspapers brought out special supplements while television and radio stations aired special programmes to mark the day.
The country's missions abroad also celebrated the day through similar programmes.


