Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka, Moscow to boost ties, says Putin

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Dhaka, Moscow to boost ties, says Putin

Dhaka, Moscow to boost ties, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Bangladesh and Russia will ensure further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres through joint efforts.
He said the constructive
    bilateral cooperation undoubtedly meets the interests of their people and goes in line with the promotion of regional stability and security.
President Putin emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect.
He said this in a message sent to President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the Independence Day of Bangladesh on Saturday.
President Putin wished the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh sound health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all citizens of Bangladesh.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
BNP brought out a large procession marking the 52nd Independence and National Day
Jubo League activist killed, another injured in Jashore
Biden meets Ukraine ministers as Russia signals scaled down goals
Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’
Passengers face hurdles buying Rly tickets online
Officials proposing Hamza for award to face music
Govt’s renewable energy expansion  for better security: Shahab Uddin


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft