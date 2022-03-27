

Dhaka, Moscow to boost ties, says Putin

He said the constructive

bilateral cooperation undoubtedly meets the interests of their people and goes in line with the promotion of regional stability and security.

President Putin emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect.

He said this in a message sent to President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the Independence Day of Bangladesh on Saturday.

President Putin wished the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh sound health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all citizens of Bangladesh. -UNB











