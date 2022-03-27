Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No Covid death, 65 new cases reported in 24hrs

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent 

For the last three consecutive days the country recorded no death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally remained at 29,118. Some 65 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,239.
Besides, 983 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,877,131 and overall recovery rate at 96.20 per cent, according to a press release issued by the
    Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  0.89 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.16 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 7,336 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
BNP brought out a large procession marking the 52nd Independence and National Day
Jubo League activist killed, another injured in Jashore
Biden meets Ukraine ministers as Russia signals scaled down goals
Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’
Passengers face hurdles buying Rly tickets online
Officials proposing Hamza for award to face music
Govt’s renewable energy expansion  for better security: Shahab Uddin


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft