Edible oil price still beyond reach of common people

Although value added tax (VAT) has been withdrawn at three levels, all types of edible oils are still selling at higher prices at the retail level.

The new price set by the government is not being implemented due to unscrupulous and lucrative traders' syndicate.

As a result, the benefits of 30 per cent VAT withdrawal at the import, production and consumer level are mainly going into the pockets of edible oil traders. The traders got all the policy benefits. Consumers have to buy oil at a higher price than before.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent's

search of Dhaka's daily commodity market has revealed that consumers are not able to buy edible oil at the new prices set by the government.

As a result, clashes between shopkeepers and consumers are happening regularly. Whenever the market monitoring team or the mobile court conducts the operation, the price fixed by the government is being implemented in the market immediately. After the operation was over, edible oil was being sold at the same price as before.

On Saturday morning, bottled soybeans were sold at Tk 165 to Tk 170 per litre and loose soybeans at Tk 160 to Tk 165 per litre in most of Dhaka's daily commodity markets. Again, loose soybean oil was not available in many markets.

However, if the price fixed by the government was effective, loose soybean would be sold at Tk 136 per litre at retail level. In this case, a consumer has to pay more than Tk 24 to Tk 29.

Similarly, traders are taking Tk 5 to Tk 10 more per litre of bottled oil. The government is charging Tk 20 to Tk 25 per litre more for palm oil than the price fixed by the government. In the current retail market, no palm oil is available below Tk 150.

If the price fixed by the government was effective, a consumer could buy palm oil at Tk 130 per litre. In other words, there is no reflection in the market even though VAT has been reduced by Tk 30 per cent in three levels ahead of Ramadan.

A senior official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said the withdrawal of VAT on edible oil would reduce the government's revenue by Tk 600 to Tk 700crore. But it seems, the whole facility is going to the pockets of the traders. Although VAT has been reduced by Tk 30 per cent, the price per litre has been reduced by only Tk 3 to Tk 6. But the ground reality is there is no sign of this slight drop in the market. On the contrary, all kinds of edible oils are being sold at a higher price than the price fixed by the government.

Meanwhile, the price of soybean and palm oil in Moulvibazar, Dhaka, known as the wholesale market, has come down a bit, but the full VAT withdrawal facility has not been effective. On Wednesday afternoon, soybean was sold at Tk 5,550 in Moulvibazar.

In other words, if the same amount of oil is changed to a litre, the wholesale price per litre is Tk 138. Similarly, Palm oil has been sold at Tk 5,250 per maund (40 kg). The price per litre fell to around Tk 129. As seen, if oil is bought at the current wholesale price and sold at the price fixed by the government, there is a risk of some loss at the retail level.

For this reason, in order to implement the price fixed by the government, it is most important to fix the price in the wholesale market first. Otherwise the VAT facility will not be effective at the consumer level.

However, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said on March 20 that it would take some time for the government to implement the price fixing at the consumer level. At that time he said, maybe in two days the benefits will come to the market. But it is still not reflected in the market.

Abdul Hakim Mia, sales executive of Kamal General Store in Goran Tilpapara Bazar in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "They have heard about the price fixed by the government. But oil is not available in the wholesale market at that price."

Sources said that the price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 8 per litre and open soybean oil by Tk 7 per litre more than the earlier fixed price to implement the VAT reduction facility at the consumer level. The new price will be valid till the next Eid-ul-Fitre.

On Saturday, the capital's Kawran Bazar, Fakirapul Bazar, Kaptan Bazar, Khilgaon City Corporation Bazar and Goran Raw Bazaar were visited. Prices of sugar, garlic and ginger have remained stable.

Besides this, the market for other products also increased. Fine rice is sold at Tk 75 per kg in the market which was Tk 65 a month ago. The small lentil pulses were sold at Tk 120, a month ago it was Tk 110 to Tk 115. Potatoes have been sold at Tk 22 to Tk 24 per kg as against Tk 18 a month ago. Local onions are sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 30 to Tk 35. Sugar has been sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 75 to Tk 77.

Besides, beef has been sold at Tk 650 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 600. And broiler chickens have been sold at Tk 160 per kg, an increase of Tk 10 a month. The middle class and low income people are in dire straits.










