Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No one can play foul with Bangladesh: Hasina

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday firmly declared that no one now play foul with the people of Bangladesh.
"No one will be able to play with Bangladesh...No one can play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of Bangladesh," she said.
The prime minister was addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day long "Joy Banglar Joyotsob" at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.
She joined the
    programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
The Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee organised the event as part of the closing ceremony of the celebration of 50 Years of the country's independence. The PM said that Bangladesh is now advancing towards development and prosperity with an irresistible pace.
"Inshallah it will continue," she said.
In this connection, she urged the new generation to maintain the pace of the development following the future plans of the government.
She said that the Awami League-led government has given plans for the future generations.
"We have implemented the Vision 2021, we have entered in the satellite era, we are building nuclear power plant, we are doing infrastructural development, we are creating employment opportunities, we are setting up hundred economic zones," she said.
"We have to remain advanced in education, knowledge, technology, science and every sector," she said.
Hasina said that her government has ensured the basic rights of the people including food, cloths, accommodation, education and health.
She said that as per the constitution that was given by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after nine months of the Independence, the present government is going ahed following his footsteps.
In this connection, she said that the government has formulated Perspective Plan 2041 for the future generations while implementing 8th five year plans after formulating it.
"Delta Plan 2100 has been formulated and we have started to implement some of its plans aiming to give a better life of the people of this delta," she said. -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
BNP brought out a large procession marking the 52nd Independence and National Day
Jubo League activist killed, another injured in Jashore
Biden meets Ukraine ministers as Russia signals scaled down goals
Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’
Passengers face hurdles buying Rly tickets online
Officials proposing Hamza for award to face music
Govt’s renewable energy expansion  for better security: Shahab Uddin


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft