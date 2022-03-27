No one can play foul with Bangladesh: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday firmly declared that no one now play foul with the people of Bangladesh.

"No one will be able to play with Bangladesh...No one can play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day long "Joy Banglar Joyotsob" at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

She joined the

programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee organised the event as part of the closing ceremony of the celebration of 50 Years of the country's independence. The PM said that Bangladesh is now advancing towards development and prosperity with an irresistible pace.

"Inshallah it will continue," she said.

In this connection, she urged the new generation to maintain the pace of the development following the future plans of the government.

She said that the Awami League-led government has given plans for the future generations.

"We have implemented the Vision 2021, we have entered in the satellite era, we are building nuclear power plant, we are doing infrastructural development, we are creating employment opportunities, we are setting up hundred economic zones," she said.

"We have to remain advanced in education, knowledge, technology, science and every sector," she said.

Hasina said that her government has ensured the basic rights of the people including food, cloths, accommodation, education and health.

She said that as per the constitution that was given by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after nine months of the Independence, the present government is going ahed following his footsteps.

In this connection, she said that the government has formulated Perspective Plan 2041 for the future generations while implementing 8th five year plans after formulating it.

"Delta Plan 2100 has been formulated and we have started to implement some of its plans aiming to give a better life of the people of this delta," she said. -UNB







