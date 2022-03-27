12 Shibir men remanded

12 activists and leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) of Jagannath University wings were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday for their alleged anti-state activities.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after a hearing on the remand plea.

Remanded Shibir men are Ibrahim Ali, Israfil Hossain, Al Mamun Ripon, Mehedi Hassan Mahadi, Rowsonul Ferdous, Mehedi Hasan, Srabon Islam Rahat, Fahad Hossain, Obaidul Islam, Mohammad Shahin, Islam, Abdur Rahman and Tohidur Rahman.

Sub Inspector Billal Hossain of Kotwali Police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the Shibir men before the court with a ten-day remand plea for each.

Police arrested the 12 activists and leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) from a house at Dhupkhola Road under Gandaria Police Station. All of them were the students Jagannath University and they were carrying leaflets against the state as well as the government and spoke distorting the history of liberation war. The case statement is that the accused with the help of Jamaat-E-Islami leaders were involved in anti Sovereignty activities , chanted anti state slogan, they played placards and festoons of anti government and anti state and they lectured distorted speech about our great independence day .

