Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

12 Shibir men remanded

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

12 activists and leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS)   of Jagannath University wings were placed on a three-day   remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday for their alleged anti-state activities.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after a hearing on the remand plea.
Remanded Shibir men are Ibrahim Ali, Israfil Hossain, Al Mamun Ripon, Mehedi Hassan Mahadi,  Rowsonul Ferdous,  Mehedi Hasan,  Srabon Islam Rahat, Fahad Hossain, Obaidul Islam, Mohammad Shahin, Islam, Abdur Rahman and Tohidur Rahman.
Sub Inspector Billal Hossain  of  Kotwali Police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the Shibir men before the court with a ten-day remand plea for each.
Police arrested the 12 activists and leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) from a house  at Dhupkhola  Road  under  Gandaria Police  Station.   All of them were the students Jagannath University and they were carrying   leaflets  against  the state as well as the government and spoke distorting the   history of liberation war. The case statement is that the accused with the help of Jamaat-E-Islami leaders were involved  in   anti Sovereignty  activities ,  chanted  anti state slogan, they played placards  and festoons  of anti government and anti state and they lectured distorted speech about  our great  independence day .
 In this connection Sub Inspector Rubel Khan filed a case under Special Power Acts with the police station against them on Friday night.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, APS-2 of Prime Minister
12 Shibir men remanded
PM sends gifts to war-wounded freedom fighters
Essentials’ prices in Ctg market ‘stable’
Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity
AL appeals for global recognition of 1971 genocide
Bangladesh Muktijuddho Gobeshona Kendro
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanges greetings


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft