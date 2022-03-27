PM sends gifts to war-wounded freedom fighters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted all the freedom fighters of the country on the occasion of Great Independence and National Day.

Like every year, as a mark of her good wishes for them the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road at Mohammadpur in the capital.

Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Assistant Private Secretary (APS)-2 of Prime Minister, and ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker, Assistant Press Secretary of the Prime Minister, handed over the items on behalf of her to them.

The war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every important occasion -- be it National Day, Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid or Pahela Baishakh.



The freedom fighters also expressed satisfaction over the country's irresistible progress under the leadership of the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They specifically mentioned that the welfare of the people of the country as well as the freedom fighters and their families are being ensured by the Awami League government, 'which believes in the spirit of the great Liberation War,' according to a release.

The freedom fighters thanked the Prime Minister for providing increased allowances and accommodation to them.

They expressed their belief that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country will one day become a poverty-free, prosperous and self-respecting 'Golden Bangladesh' as dreamt by the Bangabandhu.

They wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life.







