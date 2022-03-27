High inflation against low income presses consumers tight

According to the latest Consumer Price Index and Labour Force Survey report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), consumer prices in the country rose by 6.17% year-on-year in February. On the contrary, the wage rate of the working people has not increased accordingly. As a result, limited-income people are feeling the pain as never before. Due to almost all daily essentials are going beyond their reach, they are being forced to forego usual purchases and look for cheaper alternatives.



The prices of rice, flour, pulses, oil, fish, meat, vegetables, soap and milk rose 12% in February, according to a report by Consumers Association of Bangladesh. Since wages of day labourers are not keeping up with rising commodity prices, they are unable to buy the amount of food they used to earlier. When income falls, the first casualty for the low income people is their food intake. Consequently, many people take their children out of schools and send them out for work. Economists say consumers now are not buying non-essential products, such as clothing, furniture, electronics and other luxury items to meet additional food costs as their income growth is lower than the inflation. Therefore, these industries are experiencing hard time.



However, in order to balance spending with income, middle- and lower-income households are now cutting back on cost by eating less. They are also using less oil and spices in cooking. The consumers' response to buying necessary goods for the upcoming Ramadan is half-hearted. Traders claim that sales of daily commodities in the retail markets are also lower than usual.



Many small and big restaurants in the capital had to reduce the amount of food they serve to their customers without hiking prices to keep customers happy. Nevertheless, customers are mainly staying away from restaurant food because with no income growth, they are grappling with rising cost of living. On the other hand, fashion houses are worried about their turnaround with big sales ahead of Pahela Baishakh and Eid as consumer spending is shrinking.



Rising commodity prices are pushing limited-income consumers to go for cheaper products. In the case of rice, they no longer seek out premium quality. Sales of other necessary materials are declining too because of high prices.



Business was expected to bounce back from Covid-induced losses. After logging good sales in the winter, they were expecting good business in the summer season as well. But, the recent surge in prices of essentials has taken a toll on business and economic recovery. However, we express concerns that the situation may take a turn for the worse in the coming days if commodity prices keep surging, which in turn will hamper post pandemic economic recovery. In order to ensure smooth growth of business and increase local consumption, reducing the prices of daily necessary items is a must.