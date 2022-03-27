Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

High inflation against low income presses consumers tight

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

According to the latest Consumer Price Index and Labour Force Survey report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), consumer prices in the country rose by 6.17% year-on-year in February. On the contrary, the wage rate of the working people has not increased accordingly. As a result, limited-income people are feeling the pain as never before. Due to almost all daily essentials are going beyond their reach, they are being forced to forego usual purchases and look for cheaper alternatives.  

The prices of rice, flour, pulses, oil, fish, meat, vegetables, soap and milk rose 12% in February, according to a report by Consumers Association of Bangladesh. Since wages of day labourers are not keeping up with rising commodity prices, they are unable to buy the amount of food they used to earlier. When income falls, the first casualty for the low income people is their food intake. Consequently, many people take their children out of schools and send them out for work. Economists say consumers now are not buying non-essential products, such as clothing, furniture, electronics and other luxury items to meet additional food costs as their income growth is lower than the inflation. Therefore, these industries are experiencing hard time.

However, in order to balance spending with income, middle- and lower-income households are now cutting back on cost by eating less. They are also using less oil and spices in cooking.  The consumers' response to buying necessary goods for the upcoming Ramadan is half-hearted. Traders claim that sales of daily commodities in the retail markets are also lower than usual.

Many small and big restaurants in the capital had to reduce the amount of food they serve to their customers without hiking prices to keep customers happy. Nevertheless, customers are mainly staying away from restaurant food because with no income growth, they are grappling with rising cost of living. On the other hand, fashion houses are worried about their turnaround with big sales ahead of Pahela Baishakh and Eid as consumer spending is shrinking.

Rising commodity prices are pushing limited-income consumers to go for cheaper products. In the case of rice, they no longer seek out premium quality. Sales of other necessary materials are declining too because of high prices.

Business was expected to bounce back from Covid-induced losses. After logging good sales in the winter, they were expecting good business in the summer season as well. But, the recent surge in prices of essentials has taken a toll on business and economic recovery. However, we express concerns that the situation may take a turn for the worse in the coming days if commodity prices keep surging, which in turn will hamper post pandemic economic recovery. In order to ensure smooth growth of business and increase local consumption, reducing the prices of daily necessary items is a must.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High inflation against low income presses consumers tight
Nation observes Independence Day
Notable progress despite the pandemic
The plight of River Boral
Proposed hike in gas price illogical
BD keen for closer ties with US
Largest power plant to operate in full swing
Yet, happier than many nations


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft