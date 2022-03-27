Video
Letter To the Editor

Price hike exceeded its limit

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Dear Sir
Bangladesh economy, along with the world economy, was set to recover from the economic meltdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Steady remittance flow helped the country get immune from economic fallout when many countries across the world got adversely affected by prolonged shutdown of economic activities. But the global recovery halted or disrupted due to the war in Ukraine and the war multiplied the financial crisis.

At the recent time, essential commodities' prices have rapidly increased to unbearable price range which a good number of country's population can't afford properly, since poverty rate of Bangladesh fell to around 42%, revealed by a study of SANEM. Soaring prices in essential commodities make miserable circumstance for low income and middle -income people while their incomes remain constant or eroded.

However, it is seen that the current price hike can't fully be attributed to the fact pertained to war, rather, syndicate business and unethical business practices become the catalyst behind this crisis in the market. The concerned authorities, therefore, should strictly monitor the commodity markets as much as possible so that unscrupulous businessmen can't hoard commodities in a large volume, and can't make the current situation as a base to increase price willingly in order to earn abnormal profit. In addition to monitoring market, government can give subsidy to those essential commodities goods, are being imported, for a short time in terms of cutting off import duty.

Al Amin Hossain
University of Chittagong



