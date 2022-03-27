

Perishing contemplations



Habiba Nowrose decided to make art out of food. Perishable, organic foodstuff including fish, fruits, and so forth were turned into sculptures. What is at stake? People make beautiful things in their bid to immortality--explained Diotima to Socrates in the Symposium. In our times of mechanical reproducibility and infinite digital circulation, the first step is rerouting the mortal and the perishable through the circuits of the immortal, the undead.



In December 2019, Maurizio Cattelan duct taped a banana at the Art Basel Miami Beach and titled it as 'Comedian'. The artwork was sold for USD 120,000. But before it could be preserved or germs could consume the artwork, another artist--this one a performance artist called David Datuna--peeled the banana and ate it away. Ever since Marcel Duchamp, the virtuosity of a critic consists in re-explicating ad absurdum the absurdity of the hallowed hermeneutic of art. Art is dead, explains Hegel, or--which is the same thing--subjective. In other words, fish or bananas may be perishable while their images may be potentially preserved to eternity. What invests them with the ontological status of artworks is probably the technologically-enabled libidinal and hermeneutic cathexis of the interpretive community; a cathexis through the register of aesthetic enjoyment/contemplation.



Habiba Nowrose defies the boundaries of photography, painting, sculpture, fashion, and performance art and explores how to weave them into one journey. In making sculptures of foodstuff--traditional Bengali foodstuff--she seeks to point at our hesitation at admitting our love for the inner heterogeneity of our native gustatory memories, which--she maintains--gets repressed under the iron law of homogenization under neoliberalism.



To qualify her insights a bit, in fact, late capitalism thrives on heterogeneities, varieties, niches, and so on as long as these can be incorporated into the coded circuits of exchange aimed at extraction of surplus value. That which cannot be incorporated into these coded circuits are disposed of as waste: people, foods, cultures, you name it.



Hegel was right: food on its own cannot be directly classed under high art. Habiba makes sculptures out of the foodstuffs and photographs them. It is the transient, picturesque visibility of these perishable objects that make them art-worthy. Habiba's treatment of these objects probably guises a very profound irony, as she fuses together the scientific diagrammatism, colonial ethnographic painting, decorative studio art, and so forth. As far as the photographs are concerned, it is light, color, texture, form and visual patterns through which we objectify the matter into art rather than their sculptural mass and three-dimensionality, let alone their impact on our taste buds or smelling nerves. The visual mutation and denaturation of these otherwise familiar forms could remind the spectator of the 2018 sci-fi psychological horror film Annihilation.



Putting this series "Tongue Tied" against the backdrop of Habiba's oeuvre, especially her celebrated series "Concealed" may allow us to ask a few more questions. The all-too-colourfully attired, covered-face women in that series triggered a variety of responses. Claustrophobia and loss of individuality of women in their pressure to be beautiful have come out as the two key persistent themes in interpreting the work. Beauty, after all, is no more a regulative ideal in 'progressive' art or politics.



Masked faces as indexes of loss of autonomy are a bit more complicated. It is not unproblematic to link the visibility of a face with the assumption of an individual identity in a social space--all the more so as the feminine body and the covers or absence thereof becomes a site of violent politico-ideological contestation in South Asia and beyond. There is no lived experience as such, but there are lived experiences of bodies, of masks, of words--all of which crisscross through subjects. For example, it is only through assuming masks or removing them that we can have certain experiences and agentive capacities.



It is probably the theme of muffled expression that connects Habiba's various series: whether a woman's loss of individuality or the disavowal of our attachment to our gastronomic heritage. The tongue is a special organ, the abode of the female goddess Saraswati as far as South Asian mythology is concerned. Ironically, it is mostly male, upper- or middle-caste authors--the scribal elites--who received the blessings of the goddess over the ages to write the stories and rhetoric that would be circulated and preserved as high-visibility cultural artifacts of the folk.



When women spoke a bit too loudly or unpleasantly, as did the proverbial Khana, their tongues were silenced or quasi-castrated, just as Sun Tse the strategist silenced the merry wives of the Chinese Emperor--or so goes the conventional feminist historiography. A deeper look might just as well suggest that women and other genders always kept speaking through ventriloquism, silence, a signifying daughter monomial semiotic acts and so on. There is no one to answer whether the subaltern can speak or not.



How does the hegemonic, protagonistic, high-visibility voice of the artist--the subject--relate to the subalterned, low-visibility voicelessness of the others--the objects--that she seeks to re-present [darstellung]? Habiba explained that instead of documenting or visually objectifying the subjects of her photographs, she found it cathartic to spend her energy in creating the three-dimensional visible: whether the footstuff sculptures or the masked, colourfully-attired women--all subjects placed in a carefully lit, meticulously designed studio space. This is the subjective pole of art-making: like the action painting of Jackson Pollock, Habiba participates in the construction of the visible that she documents.



Dolled-up masked faces or fish in intricately patterned studios pointing at the trauma and darkness of a chaotic, wider world--there is a gothic undertone in all this, probably shot through a muffled irony.

The writer is a journalist













