

Can Putin learn something from nature?



Vladimir Putin mentioned that what he is currently doing in Ukraine is a 'special military operation'. In his view it is not a war. But invasion in another country is defined as a part of war. For the general people in Russia this ruthless campaign is fearful and disgusting, because there are family ties exist between Russia and Ukraine. For example, a recent protest by a Journalist in Russian television suggests that her mother is from Ukraine but father is from Russia. Some aid workers observed that 'the military of Russia are fighting for nothing. The do not know and cannot understand what they are fighting for.' However, some analysis suggests that this invasion has developed Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II and most of them are women and children.



Beside the refugee crisis, Ukraine-Russia conflict is creating a global crisis of food shortage. A big portion of the world's wheat, corn and barley is trapped in Russia and Ukraine because of the war. Also fertilizer shared by different countries around the world is stuck in Russia and Belarus. A report suggests that since the Russian invasion in Ukraine wheat prices have increased by 21 percent, barley by 33 percent and some fertilizers by 40 percent.



One of the crucial issues is that Ukrainian farmers are about to miss critical planting and harvesting seasons. Also fertilizer plants based in other European countries are significantly cutting production because of high energy prices. World Food Program, the UN agency mentioned that 'Ukraine has only compounded a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe. There is no precedent even close to this since World War II."



What is happening in Ukraine now require some philosophical analysis. Ivan Ilyin, a Russian Philosopher, in his book, Resistance to Evil by Force published in 1925 refuted the theory of non-violence popularized by Leo Tolstoy. Ilyin thought that " The whole history of humanity can be summarized by the fact that at different times and within diverse communities the best died at the hands of the worst. And this will continue as long as the best do not decide to counter the worst with a planned and organized resistance." This view need to be revisited by all concerned within the context of NATO, the Chechens and some oligarchs' activities around the world.



I am aware that, beside 'The art of war' by Lao Tzu, one of the Putin's favourite books is Fyodor Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment. I am also aware that on 10 October 2006, when he was working as a KGB officer in Dresden, Germany, Putin inaugurated a monument to the great writer. In that inauguration speech Putin mentioned that-



"One of Dostoyevsky's mottos was as follows: 'beauty will save the world.' He aimed above all for harmony between people. And in that sense this statue is a symbolic gesture from the German authorities, the authorities of Dresden. It means that we live in a united European cultural space."



So, if he is a Dostoyevskian dreamer, then he should have known what happened to Raskolnikov, a destitute student in Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment, who wanders through the slums of St Petersburg and commits a random murder without remorse or regret. He imagines himself to be beyond conventional moral laws, but as he embarks on a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a police investigator, then Raskolnikov was pursued by the growing voice of his conscience and find the 'noose of his own guilt tightening around his neck'.



In the book 'Noise: a flow in human judgement' Kahneman, Gibbons and Sunstein mentioned that 'if the goal is to reduce noise or decide how and whether to do so, it is useful to distinguish between two ways of regulatory behaviour: rules and standard'. Putin needs to think about more standard than rules. Rules can reduce noise but flaws in human judgement remain. This requires standard.



In an interview, as reported in the Skripal files, penned down by Mark Urban, Russian spy Sergei mentioned that 'The problem with the Ukrainians is that they are incapable of leadership. They need Russia for that. The Ukrainians are simply sheep who need a good shepherd.' This is an interesting comment from a Russian spy. This also shows the imagination that prevails at the heart of the Russian government. But, is it easy to become a shepherd? A Kyiv's ethnic Russian wrote, 'Ukraine is my homeland, Russian is my native language, and I would like to be saved by Pushkin, not Putin'.



If Putin and his government observe nature very closely, he will be able to see that bees cannot sting and make honey at the same time. They have to make a choice--a stinger or a honey maker. So, I urge Putin to learn from bees. Don't be a stinger, if you want to be a honey-maker from your neighbouring countries.

Dr Kanan Purkayastha is a

UK based Philosopher, Scientist

and Environmentalist,

Columnist and Author









In his book The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Polkhy mentioned that 'the first historian of Ukraine was Herodotus, the father of history himself'. The author suggests that 'if Egypt was a land of ancient culture and philosophy to study and emulate, the territory of today's Ukraine was a quintessential frontier where Greek civilization encountered its barbaric alter ego.' Indeed it was the first frontier of political and cultural sphere that would come to be known as the western world. However, Polkhy observed that Russian nationalism with Russian orthodoxy promoted by Moscow baked insurgent has been presented as an alternative to the pro-European choice of the protestors at Maiden, Ukraine that in fact helped strengthen the Ukraine-Jewish pro-European alliance developed in Ukraine in 1991.Vladimir Putin mentioned that what he is currently doing in Ukraine is a 'special military operation'. In his view it is not a war. But invasion in another country is defined as a part of war. For the general people in Russia this ruthless campaign is fearful and disgusting, because there are family ties exist between Russia and Ukraine. For example, a recent protest by a Journalist in Russian television suggests that her mother is from Ukraine but father is from Russia. Some aid workers observed that 'the military of Russia are fighting for nothing. The do not know and cannot understand what they are fighting for.' However, some analysis suggests that this invasion has developed Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II and most of them are women and children.Beside the refugee crisis, Ukraine-Russia conflict is creating a global crisis of food shortage. A big portion of the world's wheat, corn and barley is trapped in Russia and Ukraine because of the war. Also fertilizer shared by different countries around the world is stuck in Russia and Belarus. A report suggests that since the Russian invasion in Ukraine wheat prices have increased by 21 percent, barley by 33 percent and some fertilizers by 40 percent.One of the crucial issues is that Ukrainian farmers are about to miss critical planting and harvesting seasons. Also fertilizer plants based in other European countries are significantly cutting production because of high energy prices. World Food Program, the UN agency mentioned that 'Ukraine has only compounded a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe. There is no precedent even close to this since World War II."What is happening in Ukraine now require some philosophical analysis. Ivan Ilyin, a Russian Philosopher, in his book, Resistance to Evil by Force published in 1925 refuted the theory of non-violence popularized by Leo Tolstoy. Ilyin thought that " The whole history of humanity can be summarized by the fact that at different times and within diverse communities the best died at the hands of the worst. And this will continue as long as the best do not decide to counter the worst with a planned and organized resistance." This view need to be revisited by all concerned within the context of NATO, the Chechens and some oligarchs' activities around the world.I am aware that, beside 'The art of war' by Lao Tzu, one of the Putin's favourite books is Fyodor Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment. I am also aware that on 10 October 2006, when he was working as a KGB officer in Dresden, Germany, Putin inaugurated a monument to the great writer. In that inauguration speech Putin mentioned that-"One of Dostoyevsky's mottos was as follows: 'beauty will save the world.' He aimed above all for harmony between people. And in that sense this statue is a symbolic gesture from the German authorities, the authorities of Dresden. It means that we live in a united European cultural space."So, if he is a Dostoyevskian dreamer, then he should have known what happened to Raskolnikov, a destitute student in Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment, who wanders through the slums of St Petersburg and commits a random murder without remorse or regret. He imagines himself to be beyond conventional moral laws, but as he embarks on a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a police investigator, then Raskolnikov was pursued by the growing voice of his conscience and find the 'noose of his own guilt tightening around his neck'.In the book 'Noise: a flow in human judgement' Kahneman, Gibbons and Sunstein mentioned that 'if the goal is to reduce noise or decide how and whether to do so, it is useful to distinguish between two ways of regulatory behaviour: rules and standard'. Putin needs to think about more standard than rules. Rules can reduce noise but flaws in human judgement remain. This requires standard.In an interview, as reported in the Skripal files, penned down by Mark Urban, Russian spy Sergei mentioned that 'The problem with the Ukrainians is that they are incapable of leadership. They need Russia for that. The Ukrainians are simply sheep who need a good shepherd.' This is an interesting comment from a Russian spy. This also shows the imagination that prevails at the heart of the Russian government. But, is it easy to become a shepherd? A Kyiv's ethnic Russian wrote, 'Ukraine is my homeland, Russian is my native language, and I would like to be saved by Pushkin, not Putin'.If Putin and his government observe nature very closely, he will be able to see that bees cannot sting and make honey at the same time. They have to make a choice--a stinger or a honey maker. So, I urge Putin to learn from bees. Don't be a stinger, if you want to be a honey-maker from your neighbouring countries.Dr Kanan Purkayastha is aUK based Philosopher, Scientistand Environmentalist,Columnist and Author