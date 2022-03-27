Pledge renewed to establish non-communal Bangladesh



To mark the 52nd Independence and National Day on Saturday, different programmes were organized across the country. The photos show wreaths being placed in Rangamati (1), Pabna (2), Khulna (3), Meherpur (4) and at Mongla Port of Bagerhat (5); and the national flag being hoisted on Feni Judge Court premises in the town (6). photoS: observer

On March 26 in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence following the barbaric crackdown on unarmed and sleeping population of the country by the Pakistani occupation forces on March 25 night.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Chuadanga, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Habiganj, Joypurhat, Jamalpur, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Meherpur, Narsingdi, Noakhali, Nilphamari, Pirojpur, Rangamati and Rajbari.

The programmes included heralding 31-gun salutes in early hours, singing national anthems, placing wreaths on the monument, grand march and holding discussion meetings.

The national flags were hoisted atop all the public and private buildings in the districts in the morning.

Receptions were accorded to the freedom fighters (FF) and their family members in districts.

Besides, special prayers were also offered in different religious institutions seeking the peace for the souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Improved diets were served in different hospitals, jails and orphanages.

Sports, drawing and essay-writing competitions for the children were also arranged on the occasion.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque and Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty placed wreaths on the Liberation War Monument in the district town.

Later, the DC and SP took salutes from the grand march past participated by students on Shaheed Chandu Stadium in the town at around 8am.

At around 11am, art competition on the Liberation War was arranged for the children at Zilla Parishad.

District Awami League (AL) organized different programmes at its office in the town with its President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu in the chair.

A reception was accorded to the valiant FFs at Aminul Haque Dulal Auditorium in Bogura Zilla School at around 12pm.

Later, District Police organized a discussion meeting at Police lines.

SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty attended the meeting as chief guest.

FF and Journalist Akhteruzzaman was accorded to a reception there.

CHUADANGA: In this connection, the district administration, Chuadanga Municipality, different political parties and socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes in the town with much enthusiasm.

The day's programme began with heralding 31-gun salutes on the Chuadanga Sadar Police Station premises in the town at around 6am.

The national anthem was sung on the District Stadium at around 8am.

People from all walks of life including students and teachers of various educational institutes participated in it.

Then a parade participated by the members of police, Ansar and VDP, students, BNCC, girl guides, boy scouts, shishu paribar and various cultural organizations took place there at around 8:30am..

A reception was accorded to the valiant FFs and their family members on the DC Cultural Mancho in the town at around 11am.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held on the DC Cultural Mancho.

Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Mohammad Aminul Islam Khan presided over the meeting.

SP Jahidul Islam, Zilla Parishad Chairman Shamsul Abedin Khokon, former mayor of Chuadanga Municipality Reajul Islam Joarder, local elites and journalists, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers urged all to work together to turn Bangladesh into the Sonar Bangla and build developed and prosperous Bangladesh which was dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A cultural function was also arranged there following the meeting.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, wreaths were placed on the monument of the Poura Park in the town at dawn.

The district administration, Police administration, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, District BMA, various educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, DC Md Oliur Rahman, SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, leaders of district unit of AL and its front organizations placed floral wreaths at the monument of the Pourapark in phases.

Later, an impressive march past by police, ansar, VDP, BNCC, scouts, students of Govt. Shishu Paribars, school and colleges was held at the local stadium at 9am.

DC Md Oliur Rahman and SP Towhidul Islam took salute as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Later, the district administration in cooperation with Zilla Parishad accorded reception to the FFs and the members of the families of the martyred at the stadium at 11am with the DC in the chair.

Lawmaker Mahbub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest and chairman of Zilla Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarker, SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, District AL General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Matlubour Rahman were present at the event as special guests.

The function was also addressed, among others, by former district commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Mahmudul Haque Shajada, former deputy commander Goutam Chandra Modok, FF Mojammel Haque Mondal, FF Shah Shariful Islam Bablu and FF Ali Akbar Miah.

The programmes organized by Bangladesh Shishu Academy also included children's art and essay-writing competitions on Liberation war.

A charity football match between district administration eleven and Gaibandha Municipality was also held.

Mohila Krira Sangstha also arranged sports competition for women on the occasion.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, DC Shahida Sultana and SP Ayesha Siddiqa placed wreaths on the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at 12:01am.

Zilla Parishad, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, Tungipara Upazila AL, Department of Public Works, and various educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations also paid tribute to the architect of independent Bangladesh there in phases.

A physical display was staged on Sheikh Kamal Stadium at around 8:30am.

Students from various educational institutions took part in it.

Later, DC Shahida Sultana distributed prizes among the winners.

Similar programmes were also arranged in all upazila headquarters of the district.

HABIGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes included heralding gun salutes at dawn, hoisting of national flags atop all the government and non-government buildings, placing wreaths on the Liberation War Monument, according reception to the FFs and their family members, grand march, holding discussion meetings, arranging art competitions for the children, and distribution of improved diets among the inmates of jail, hospitals and orphanages in the district.

A two-day long folk festival and cultural function was also organized.

In the afternoon, a prize giving ceremony was held on the local Jalal Stadium in the town.

JOYPURHAT: On the occasion, DC Md Shariful Islam placed a wreath on the Central Monument at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan at dawn.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Solaiman Ali and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arafat Hossain, among others, also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War in phases.

District AL, Juba League, District Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Muktijoddha Sangsad and Joypurhat Press Club, among other political and socio-cultural organizations, also placed wreaths there.

A grand march took place on the District Stadium at 8am.

Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the town.

Besides, a cultural function was also arranged in the town.

JAMALPUR: To mark the day, district administration, police administration, Jamalpur District Awami League, BNP, Jamalpur Zilla Press Club, Muktidha Sangsad, Jamalpur Presh Club and different social, cultural and political organization place wreaths on the monument of martyred FFs in the town.

DC Mursheda Jaman and SP Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed took salute from a march past by police, Ansar-VDP, BNCC, Scouts, Students of school and colleges at local stadium at around 8 am.

KHULNA: The district administration organized different programmes in the city, marking the day.

The national flags were hoisted atop all the public and private buildings at dawn and floral wreaths were placed by the people from all walks of life on the Gallyamary Martyrdom Memorial.

Khulna City and District Muktijoddha Command Council, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Police Commissioner, Khulna Range DIG of Police, Khulna District administration, Zilla Parishad, city and district units of AL, various educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths there.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain hoisted the national flag on Khulna District Stadium premises and took salute from the parade.

Different organization showed march past and physical display at the stadium.

The district administration has accorded reception to FFs in the DC office conference room.

State-run Khulna Betar broadcasted special programmes while the local newspapers brought out special supplements on the occasion.

Khulna Divisional Information Office screened documentary films on the life sketch of Bangabandhu and Liberation War in different areas in the city including Shaheed Hadis Park.

Besides, Khulna City and District units AL observed different programmes on the Independence Day.

A discussion meeting was held at the party office with City AL with its President Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair.

A colourful independence procession brought out in the city in the morning.

Khulna Shishu Academy arranged art and essay competition for the children marking the day while Khulna Shilpakala Academy organized a discussion meeting followed by a cultural programme.

Exhibition on rare picture on Liberation War and cinema was screened at Umesh Chandra Public Library on the day.

KCC, Khulna WASA, West Zone Power Company Ltd, Mongla Port Authority, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) taken similar programmes marking the day.

Khulna District Information Office also screened life sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park and other places in the city.

Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), Khulna City Corporation (KCC), 1971: Genocide and Tortured Archive Museum and different socio-cultural and political parties also observed the Independence Day in befitting manner.

All nine upazila administrations also observed the similar programmes marking the day.

KISHOREGANJ: A colourful grand march was brought out and paraded on the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Stadium at around 8am.

Later, a discussion meeting was held and reception accorded to the FFs in the Kishoreganj Art Council Hall Room with DC Mohammad Shamim Alam in the chair.

SP Masrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahasan Shajahan, its GS Advocate MA Afzal, former FF Deputy Commander Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Md Ataur Rahman and District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, among others, were also present at the programme.

District AL also organized different programmes at its office in the town in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, from Laxmipur-2 constituency, Dr Anwar Hossain Khan, MP, from Laxmipur-1 constituency, and DC Anwar Hossain Akanda placed wreaths on the Liberation War Monument in the district town.

Then SP Dr AHM Qamruzzaman, District AL President Golam Faruque Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan, Chief Executive of the Zilla Parishad Kul Pradip Chakma, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu, Sadar UNO Imran Hossain and Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension Dr Zakir Hossain, among others, also paid tribute to martyrs of the Liberation War there in phases.

Later, a special munajat was offered at Bagbari Mass Graveyard in the town.

Earlier, the DC hoisted the national flag on the District Stadium at 8am.

A grand march and physical display were also held there.

MEHERPUR: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

On behalf of State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP, DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan placed a wreath on the Liberation War Monument in the town.

A grand march past comprising FFs, police, civil defence, ansar, village police, BNCC, rover, boys scout, girls guide, students of different educational institutions and inmates of the public orphanage was held at local stadium.

DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan SP Rafiqul Alam took salutes from the march past.

A physical display was presented by the orphans of Meherpur Orphanage Centre.

A grand reception was accorded to the valiant FFs and a discussion meeting also held at District Shilpakala Academy.

The meeting was followed by a lively cultural function.

Similar programmes were also held in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas.

NARSINGDI: DC Abu Naeem Mohammad Maruf Khan, SP Kazi Ashraful Azim, PPM, and Civil Surgeon Dr Md Nurul Islam, among others, placed floral wreaths on the Liberation War Monument in the town in phases.

At around 8:30am, the DC formally hoisted the national flag on Musleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium and took salutes from the grand march past there.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, DC Mahbubur Rahman placed a wreath on the Liberation War in the district town at dawn.

Deputy Director of Local Government Abu Yusuf, ADC (General) Israt Sadmeen, ADC (Revenue) Md Rabiul Hasan, ADC (Education and ICT) Tamanna Mahmud, Additional District Magistrate Nazimul Haider and Sadar UNO Nizam Uddin Ahmed, among others, also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

NILPHAMARI: DC Khandaker Yasir Arefin placed a wreath on the Liberation War Monument in the town on behalf of the state.

SP Mokhlesur Rahman, BPM, PPM, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Joynal Abedeen, Nilphamari Municipality Mayor Kamal Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahid Mahmud and Sadar UNO Jasmine Nahar, among others, also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at that time.

At 8am, the DC and the SP formally hoisted the national flags on Nilphamari Government High School Field.

At 10am, prizes were distributed among the winners of various competitions.

Reception was accorded to the FF at Nilphamari Circuit House in the town at around 12pm.

A friendly football match between the district administration and Nilphamari Municipality administration was arranged at around 4pm.

A discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium at around 7pm.

DC Khandaker Yasir Arefin was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Azaharul Islam presided over the meeting.

SP Mokhlesur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Joynal Abedeen, Nilphamari Municipality Mayor Dewan Kamal Ahmed and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahid Mahmud, among others, were also present at that time.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, DC Md Zahedur Rahman, ADC (General) Chawdhury Rowson Islam, ADC (Revenue) Md Humayun Kabir and Sadar UNO Bashir Ahmed placed wreaths at the monument in the town on Saturday morning.

District Police, FFs, Pirojpur Press Club, different professional bodies, political parties, government and non-government offices and various socio-cultural organizations also took part in it.

Later, a march past and a physical display were organized at local stadium in the town.

DC Md Zahedur Rahman and SP Md. Saidur Rahman, and president of the District AL were present at the programme.

RANGAMATI: DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman placed a wreath on the Central Shaheed Minar in the district town.

Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, SP Mir Modaccher Hossain, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, among others, also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War there in phases.

A march past was held on Rangamati Stadium. The DC and the SP took salutes from the march at that time.

Besides, physical displays participated by the students from various educational institutions were also arranged at that time.

RAJBARI: In this connection, the district administration, various cultural organizations, political parties, educational institutions and social organizations organized different programmes in the town.

The day's programme began with placing wreaths on the Portrait of Bangabandhu on the DC office premises and monument of Rajbari Shaheed Muktijoddha Falak at Rajbari Central Bus Terminal, Muktijoddha Smriti Chatter at Rail Gate and graveyards of the FFs at Loco shade (Baddah Bhumi) and 28 (atash ) colony by the district administration, AL, Police, Rajbari Press Club, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Rajbari CS office, different political parties, educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations.

An impressive march past by Bangladesh police, Ansar, VDP, and different Juvenal organizations was held on local Rajbari Railway Shaheed Khushi Football Ground.

Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, from of Rajbari-1 constituency, DC Abu Kaiser Kahan, SP MM Sakiluz Zaman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabbar, Rajbari Municipality Mayor Alamgir Hossain Titu, CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Rajbari LGED Executive Engineer Md Robiul Islam, and Rajbari Roads and Highway Executive Engineer Md Nawajish Rahaman Biswas, among others, were also present at the programme. 