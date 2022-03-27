Video
Home Countryside

Woman gets life term for killing nephew in Feni

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Countryside Desk

A woman has been sentenced to life-term imprisonment for killing her three-year old nephew in Baksh Mahmud Union under Parshuram Upazila of Feni District in 2019.
Feni District and Sessions Court Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa pronounced the judgment in presence of the accused.
The convict is Arjina Akhter, 33.
The court also fined her Tk 50,000, and in default, she will have to serve three more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, police recovered the body of Tariqul Islam, son of Moulana Abu Bakar, from a paddy field near his village home at Dakshin Mohammadpur under Baksh Mahmud Union in Parshuram Upazila in the evening on November 21, 2019.
Later, the child's father filed a murder case with Parshuram Model Police Station against unnamed accused behind the murder of his son.
On that very day, police arrested the deceased's aunt Arjina Akhter as a suspect. Later on November 24, she gave a statement to a court in the district confessing her involvement in the murder.
On September 3, 2020, Sub-Inspector Rezaul Jabbar, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet in the murder case against Arjina Akter to the court. Later, on December 10 the court framed charges against her.
The trial in the case began on January 12 this year.
After examining the case records and the testimonies of 11 witnesses, the court pronounced the judgement against Arjina Akter on Thursday.
Public Prosecutor Hafez Ahmed said convict Arjina Akter has been in jail since November 23, 2019. After the pronouncement of the judgement, she was sent to jail again.


