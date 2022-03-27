41 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 45 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Habiganj and Bogura, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 33 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 23 were drug addicts and the rest two were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

HABIGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Madhabpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Akram Hossain Russell Hossain, 24, son of Rafiq Mia, and Md Hridoy Mia, 24, son of Benu Mia, and Md Rabbi Mia, 24, son of late Anu Mia, residents of Juari Bhandarua Village, Md Juwel Mia, 29, son of Sabur Mia of Bangaon Ekhtiarpur Village, Md Junayed Mia, 23, son of Md Ajdu Mia, and Md Kawsar Mia, 22, son of Lal Khan Mia of Kutania Village in Madhabpur Upazila of the district; and Md Rubel Hossain Sunny, 25, son Inu Mia of Hazipur Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in in Bangaon Ekhtiarpur Village under Shahjahanpur Union in the upazila, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Madhabpur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

BOGURA: Police arrested a listed terrorist along with a firearm from Boxy Bazar intersection area in the district town on Monday night.

The arrested person is Brazil, 32, son of Shahajahan Ali, a resident of Godarpara area in the district town. He was an accused in 22 cases.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boxy Bazar intersection area at around 8:30pm and arrested him along with a foreign pistol, a magazine and three rounds of bullet.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday.

Additional Superintend of Police (Administration) Ali Haider Chowdhury confirmed the matter.







