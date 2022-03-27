Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

41 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

A total of 45 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Habiganj and Bogura, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 33 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.
Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 23 were drug addicts and the rest two were detained on different charges.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
HABIGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Madhabpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons are: Md Akram Hossain Russell Hossain, 24, son of Rafiq Mia, and Md Hridoy Mia, 24, son of Benu Mia, and Md Rabbi Mia, 24, son of late Anu Mia, residents of Juari Bhandarua Village, Md Juwel Mia, 29, son of Sabur Mia of Bangaon Ekhtiarpur Village, Md Junayed Mia, 23, son of Md Ajdu Mia, and Md Kawsar Mia, 22, son of Lal Khan Mia of Kutania Village in Madhabpur Upazila of the district; and Md Rubel Hossain Sunny, 25, son Inu Mia of Hazipur Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in in Bangaon Ekhtiarpur Village under Shahjahanpur Union in the upazila, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.
After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Madhabpur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.
BOGURA: Police arrested a listed terrorist along with a firearm from Boxy Bazar intersection area in the district town on Monday night.
The arrested person is Brazil, 32, son of Shahajahan Ali, a resident of Godarpara area in the district town. He was an accused in 22 cases.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boxy Bazar intersection area at around 8:30pm and arrested him along with a foreign pistol, a magazine and three rounds of bullet.
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday.
Additional Superintend of Police (Administration) Ali Haider Chowdhury confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pledge renewed to establish non-communal Bangladesh
Woman gets life term for killing nephew in Feni
41 detained on different charges in three districts
Two get life term for raping teenager
Genocide Day observed in dists
11 killed, 24 injured in road mishaps
World Tuberculosis Day observed
Three females among four ‘commit suicide’


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft