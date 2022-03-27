Two get life term for raping teenager

KHAGRACHHARI, Mar 26: Two persons were sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in the district on Thursday.

At the same time, both the convicts have been ordered to pay compensation of Tk 10 lakh to the victim.

The convicts are Rezaul Karim Howlader, 37, son of Hanif Howlader, a resident of Kathalbagan area in Matiranga Upazila, and Sabu Mia, 35, son of late Jamal Mia, of the same area.

Abu Taher, judge of the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, handed down the verdict on Thursday.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Bidhan Kanungo, citing the case statement, said the convicts gang-raped the girl on April 17, 2016 at Sabu Mia's house in Muslimpara area of Matiranga Upazila threatening to kill her. Later, the girl attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on her body out of shame. She died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on December 16 of the same year after fighting for her life.

The girl's father filed a case with Matiranga Police Station (PS) on November 16, 2016.

After the investigation, Matiranga PS Inspector Md Sahadat Hossain Tito submitted charge sheet in the case on January 22, 2017. The tribunal heard the testimony of five witnesses during the trial.

The tribunal on Thursday delivered the verdict after trial of the case.









