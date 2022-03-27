Video
Genocide Day observed in dists

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

A floral wreath being placed on the Mass Graveyard Monument in Gopalganj Town on Friday morning to mark the Genocide Day-2022. photo: observer

The Genocide Day-2022 was observed on Friday across the country in remembrance of the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of March 25 in 1971.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Gopalganj and Pirojpur.
The programmes include placing wreaths on the monument, holding discussion meeting, offering special prayers and arranging one-minute 'blackout'.
GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes at the directives of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
In the morning around 10 am, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam placed floral wreaths on the martyred tombstone located in Old DC office area in the town in phases.
Then, District Unit of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), Gaibandha Municipality, District and Sadar Upazila Commands of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, District Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and other socio-cultural organizations of the town also placed floral wreaths on the martyred tombstone to pay their rich tribute.
Speaking on the occasion DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said the genocide carried out by Pakistani occupational forces on March 25 is a brutal and grievous incident in the history of Bengali nation.
The atrocities that started on the black night on March 25 and at least 10,000 unarmed Bengalis of Dhaka City were killed on the night, he also said.
SP Towhidul Islam said on March 11, 2017 the Jatiya Sangsad unanimously adopted a resolution to observe March 25 as the National Genocide Day and accordingly, the day was being observed in the country.
The SP also said the Pakistani occupational forces swooped down on unarmed Bengalis on the night of March 25 and they along with their local collaborators carried out atrocities that continued for night month at a stretch.
As many as 30 lakh people were killed and two lakh women lost their chastity during the liberation war, the SP added.
A large number of people including district level officials, NGO activists, political leaders, cultural personality, teachers, students and journalists attended the programmes.
Similar programmes were also held in other six upazila headquarters of the district marking the day.
GOPALGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.
Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana placed a wreath on the Mass Graveyard Monument in the town at around 9am.
District Command of Muktijoddha Sangsad, District Police, Zilla Parishad, District AL, Sadar Upazila administration, District Commandant of Ansar and VDP and other socio-cultural and political organizations also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War there in phases.
A one-minute 'blackout' was also arranged in the      district.
A special prayer was also offered there.
SP Ayesha Siddiqa, Zilla Parishad Chairman Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, General Secretary of District AL Mahabub Ali Khan, Additional DC Md Iliasur Rahman, Usman Goni, Mosammat Nazmunnahar, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rashedur Rahman and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Milon Saha, among others, were also present at the programme.  
Later, a discussion meeting was held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Memorial Auditorium in the town at around 9:30am.
The district administration organized the meeting.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.
A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 11am.
Pirojpur DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman, among others, also attended the programme.
A one-minute 'blackout' was declared from 9pm to 9:01pm.
Candles were lit up on the District Shilpakala Academy premises in the town.


