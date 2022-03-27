11 killed, 24 injured in road mishaps

A total of 11 people including a minor child and three students have been killed in separate road accidents in eight districts- Chattogram, Kurigram, Meherpur, Munshiganj, Pabna, Naogaon, Habiganj and Cox's Bazar, on Wednesday and Thursday.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Chakraborty, 45, son of Gopal Chakraborty, a resident of Pingala area under the upazila.

Local sources said Sumon was returning to the house at night riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. At that time, a speedy passenger-laden bus hit the CNG, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, driver of the killer bus fled away along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station (PS) Sadiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Fahim Islam, 4, son of Al Amin Hossain, a resident of Araji Paikdanga Village under Char Bhurungamari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy auto-rickshaw from Babur Hat hit Fahim in Araji Paikdanga area at around 1:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left the child dead on the spot.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain and Char Bhurungamari Union Parishad Chairman Manik Uddin confirmed the incident.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Four people were injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The injured are: Abdul Qadir, 60, of Atpara Union in the upazila; and Anwar Sheikh, 25, Humayun Kabir, 34, and Abbas Khan, 32, residents of Jainasar Union in Sirajdikhan Upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw turned turtle after losing its control over the steering and hit a motorcycle in Haribari area on the Dohar-Munshiganj Road under Patabhog Union in the upazila at around 12pm due to the deplorable condition of the road, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw and the motorcyclist injured.

Of the injured, Abdul Qadir was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two people have been killed in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 45, son of Hashem Bepari of Saldanachar Village, and Faruque Hossain, 42, son of Mozahar Ali of Nagdemra Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a cement-laden truck has stopped suddenly as its bearing of a wheel damaged in Old Darbeshpur area on the Meherpur-Chuadanga Road on Wednesday night.

The driver and his helper were staying at the damaged truck.

A Meherpur-laden speedy truck of 'Vai Vai Motors' from Chuadanga hit the damaged truck from behind at around 7:30am on Thursday, which left its driver Shahadat and his helper Faruque severely injured.

Fire service personnel and locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent those to the Meherpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Baradi Police Camp Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Three people have been killed and at least 20 others injured in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Girish Pahan, 35, son of Jitu Pahan, and Abdur Rashid, 37, son of Abdul Sarder, residents of Soyasha Village; and Niranjan Bhuiyan, 12, son of late Khagen Bhuiyan of Babnabaj Adivasi Para Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus and a sand-laden tractor were collided head-on in Painari Village on the Patnitala-Badalgachhi Road at around 8pm, which left three people dead on the spot and at least 20 others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were taken to Badalgachhi Upazila Health Complex and Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

A case against the drivers of both the vehicles was filed with Mohadevpur PS in this connection.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Azharul Uddin, 12, son of Akkas, a resident of Paik Para Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy soil-laden tractor hit the boy in Paikpara Battala area on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj Road in the evening while he was returning the house after purchasing some essential goods from Paik Para Bazar, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Azharul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer tractor but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Habiganj PS OC Masukh Ali confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this connection.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A madrasa boy was killed in a road accident in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rahan, 13, son of late Nurul Haque Company, a resident of Jadimora Village under Rajapalang Union in the upazila. He was a student of a local madrasa.

Police and local sources said a watermelon-laden mini truck hit Mohammad Rahat in Jadimora area on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road at around 8:30am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place in this connection.







