Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:49 AM
'Open the schools': Afghan girls protest in Kabul

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

KABUL, Mar 26: About two dozen girls and women chanting "open the schools" protested in the Afghan capital Saturday against the Taliban's decision to shut their secondary schools just hours after re-opening them this week.
Thousands of jubilant girls across Afghanistan had flocked to learning institutions on Wednesday -- the date the education ministry had set for classes to resume.
But just hours into the first day, the ministry announced a shock policy reversal that left youngsters saying they felt betrayed and foreign governments expressing outrage.
"Open the schools! Justice, justice!" chanted protesters Saturday, some carrying school books as they gathered at a city square in Kabul.
They held banners that said: "Education is our fundamental right, not a political plan" as they marched for a short distance and later dispersed as Taliban fighters arrived at the scene.    -AFP



