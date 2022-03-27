Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi to attend BIMSTEC summit virtually

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

NEW DELHI, Mar 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a virtual summit of the seven-nation BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.
The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation). Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on March 30. The summit meeting, which is being held in virtual mode, will be hosted by Sri Lanka, the current BIMSTEC chair," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
India has been making concerted efforts to make BIMSTEC a vibrant forum for regional cooperation as initiatives under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) are not moving forward for a variety of reasons.
The MEA said meetings of BIMSTEC senior officials will take place on March 28, followed by meetings of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers (BMM) on March 29.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Sri Lanka from March 28 to March 30 and he will attend the meeting of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers.
"The Covid pandemic related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, impart greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level," the MEA said in a statement.    -ZEE NEWS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Open the schools': Afghan girls protest in Kabul
Russia fuelling nuclear arms race: Zelensky
Russian defence minister reappears after 2 weeks
Russia occupies Chernobyl staff town: Kyiv
This handout photo taken and received on March 26, 2022
'Supports' Bahamas decisions about future: Prince William
Russia conducts military drills on isles disputed with Japan
Shanghai won't lock down despite Covid spike: official


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft