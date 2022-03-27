BD calls British parliament to move a motion recognising 1971 genocide

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has urged the British parliamentarians to take a fresh motion for international recognition of 1971 genocide committed on Bangladeshi soil by the invading Pakistan army 51 years ago in 1971.

She pledged to work with British parliamentarians and academicians towards increasing publications on Bengali genocide in the British and the international genocide journals.

Bangladesh High Commission in London in collaboration with University College London (UCL) hosted a high-profile commemorative event on the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh Genocide Day, urging the UK parliament to adopt a motion recognising the genocide.

"In April 1971, Sir Peter Shore, MP, who was chair of the UK's Foreign Affairs Committee, moved a motion in the UK parliament condemning atrocities committed in erstwhile East Pakistan, followed by another motion, supported by over 233 cross-party members, calling for the end of genocide in East Bengal and the recognition of Bangladesh," said the Bangladesh High Commissioner.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for declaring 25 March as Bangladesh Genocide Day, the High Commissioner said: "It is now the responsibility of our generation to create global awareness about international recognition of the 1971 Bengali genocide."

Rami Ranger, chairman of Conservative Friends of India and a member of the UK's House of Lords, spoke at the event and expressed his support for the establishment of a Bengali genocide memorial in the UK as well as its international recognition. -UNB







