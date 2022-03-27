Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

BD calls British parliament to move a motion recognising 1971 genocide

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has urged the British parliamentarians to take a fresh motion for international recognition of 1971 genocide committed on Bangladeshi soil by the invading Pakistan army 51 years ago in 1971.
She pledged to work with British parliamentarians and academicians towards increasing publications on Bengali genocide in the British and the international genocide journals.
Bangladesh High Commission in London in collaboration with University College London (UCL) hosted a high-profile commemorative event on the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh Genocide Day, urging the UK parliament to adopt a motion recognising the genocide.
"In April 1971, Sir Peter Shore, MP, who was chair of the UK's Foreign Affairs Committee, moved a motion in the UK parliament condemning atrocities committed in erstwhile East Pakistan, followed by another motion, supported by over 233 cross-party members, calling for the end of genocide in East Bengal and the recognition of Bangladesh," said the Bangladesh High Commissioner.
Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for declaring 25 March as Bangladesh Genocide Day, the High Commissioner said: "It is now the responsibility of our generation to create global awareness about international recognition of the 1971 Bengali genocide."
Rami Ranger, chairman of Conservative Friends of India and a member of the UK's House of Lords, spoke at the event and expressed his support for the establishment of a Bengali genocide memorial in the UK as well as its international    recognition.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
BD calls British parliament to move a motion recognising 1971 genocide
Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University
Showers likely over Dhaka within 24hrs
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city
German farmers in Ukraine press ahead in defiance of war
The half-sunk Bangladeshi private cargo ship Marintrust-1
Russian military chaplain killed by rocket near Ukraine border: church


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft