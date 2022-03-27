Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University authorities place wreath on the portrait of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of the 51st Independence and National Day at Jamalpur on Saturday.Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University held various colourful programme throughout the day to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.Quran recitation and special munajat was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the occasion of Independence Day in the city on Saturday.Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission celebrates Independence Day by singing the national anthem and flag raising programme at BAEC premises in the city on Saturday. photoS: observer