Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University authorities place wreath on the portrait of the Father of the Nation on the   occasion of the 51st Independence and National Day at Jamalpur on Saturday.

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University held various colourful                 programme throughout the day to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.


Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Quran recitation and special munajat was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the occasion of Independence Day in the city on Saturday.


Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission celebrates Independence Day by singing the national anthem and flag raising programme at BAEC premises in the city on Saturday.    photoS: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
BD calls British parliament to move a motion recognising 1971 genocide
Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University
Showers likely over Dhaka within 24hrs
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city
German farmers in Ukraine press ahead in defiance of war
The half-sunk Bangladeshi private cargo ship Marintrust-1
Russian military chaplain killed by rocket near Ukraine border: church


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft