Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh beat Nepal in friendly Kabaddi match

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 51-27 points with three creditable 'lona' in the friendly kabaddi match held on Saturday at federation's kabaddi ground marking the Independence Day and National Day .
The winners' led the first half by 20-16 points.
It was the first time a foreign team participated in a friendly match in the history of Bangladesh Kabaddi on the occasion of Independence and National Day.
Nepal took part in the recently concluded second Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tchouameni heads late winner as France edge Ivory Coast
Portugal stay on track for World Cup
'No benefit' to World Cup boycott over human rights: Southgate
Returning Messi scores as Argentina take unbeaten run to 30
Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon
Woakes' triple burst gives England edge in Test decider
Bangladesh beat Nepal in friendly Kabaddi match
India plans women's IPL next year


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft