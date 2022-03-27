Bangladesh beat Nepal in friendly Kabaddi match

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 51-27 points with three creditable 'lona' in the friendly kabaddi match held on Saturday at federation's kabaddi ground marking the Independence Day and National Day .

The winners' led the first half by 20-16 points.

It was the first time a foreign team participated in a friendly match in the history of Bangladesh Kabaddi on the occasion of Independence and National Day.

Nepal took part in the recently concluded second Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament. -BSS







