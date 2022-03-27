Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India plans women's IPL next year

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

NEW DELHI, MAR 26: India's cricket board is planning to launch the women's edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament next year.
"It has to be approved by the (annual general meeting)," Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told reporters on Friday. "We plan to start it by next year hopefully."
IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the process to launch the women's version has "started" and that it could be a five or six-team league.
The BCCI has organised a women's T20 challenge event since 2018, and Patel said this year there will be four matches involving three teams around the men's playoffs.
The 15th edition of the men's IPL begins Saturday, with holders Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.
Key decisions, including a move to float the media rights tender for the next five years for the men's edition, were taken in the IPL governing council meeting on Friday in Mumbai.
Bids are expected to be invited separately for digital, TV and rest of the world rights in a breakaway from the previous term, when Star India paid $2.55 billion for five years of TV and digital rights up to 2022.
This time the collective base price from various categories has been kept at around $4 billion, a senior official told BCCI on condition of anonymity. The money-spinning league -- which expanded to 10 teams to include Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans and 74 matches this year -- is a huge revenue earner for the BCCI. Pre-pandemic, the IPL was estimated to have generated more than $11 billion for the Indian economy each year.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tchouameni heads late winner as France edge Ivory Coast
Portugal stay on track for World Cup
'No benefit' to World Cup boycott over human rights: Southgate
Returning Messi scores as Argentina take unbeaten run to 30
Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon
Woakes' triple burst gives England edge in Test decider
Bangladesh beat Nepal in friendly Kabaddi match
India plans women's IPL next year


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft