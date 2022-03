Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon

Returning Messi scores as Argentina take unbeaten run to 30

'No benefit' to World Cup boycott over human rights: Southgate

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Bangladesh National Test Cricket Team sings the National Anthem in chorus ahead of the training at Chatsworth Cricket Club in Durban, South Africa on Independence Day. photo:: screenshot

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]