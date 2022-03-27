'Mujib Barsho' Independence Day Taekwondo held

Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club emerged champions in the day-long 'Mujib Barsho' Independence Day Taekwondo competition held on Saturday at Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city.

Dhanmondi Taekwondo Club secured a total of 37 medals including 11 gold, equal numbers of silver and 15 bronze medals while Mirpur DOHS Taekwondo club finished runners-up with 25 medals including 10 gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF) president Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal was the chief guest and distributed the prizes in the closing ceremony, presided by BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana.

A total of 200 players including 120 men and 80 women -- from different district sports associations and clubs took part in the poomsae event of the meet, organized by BTF marking the Independence Day. -BSS











