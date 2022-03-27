Video
Momtaz, Miles to perform with AR Rahman for Mujib100 concert

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Bangladesh artist Momtaz Begum and popular band Miles will perform along with legendary musician A R Rahman on March 29 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The concert, named as A R Rahman concert, is being organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
"Momtaz Begum and popular band Miles will perform at A R Rahman's concert. They will perform in the first slot. A R Rahman's performance will be held in the second slot," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said Saturday.
The BCB was scheduled to host the concert in March 2020 with Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman. They were also supposed to hold two T20 between Asia XI and World XI and a number of current star players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle gave their consent to play the matches. But the plan had to be shelved due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
Even after two years, part of that festival is going to see the light but the matches were not possible to be held as the star players are currently busy with national commitment. BCB said they would try to arrange those two matches in future.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may grace the occasion. A total of 14,000-15,000 spectators will be allowed to enjoy the concert, buying the tickets from BCB's designated places.
Preparations are underway to hold a concert at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla. Stage-green room has been set up. Preparations are almost at the final stage. However, it has not been decided yet whether it will be shown live on any channel.
The BCB CEO said, "It has not been decided yet whether any TV will show the programme. I hope the decision will be taken by tomorrow. Then we will let you know."
Earlier also, A R Rahman performed in a concert organised by BCB before the 2014 T20 World Cup.     -BSS


