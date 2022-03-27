Moriom Nesa Boby’s ‘The Cafe Rio’- an untold story



Moriom Nesa Boby

In 2018, the Uttara branch of the restaurant was opened. The buffet restaurant had already gained popularity among food enthusiasts. As a result, the third branch of Cafe Rio was inaugurated in 2019. Presently there are four branches of Cafe Rio in Dhaka, the latest one being the largest in Gulshan named "The Cafe Rio Lounge '', opened in 2021. But her success has a preceding long story.

Coming from a middle-class family, Moriom used to look for ways to help her family financially from as early as a fifth-grade student. In eighth grade, she learned sewing and started earning by making dresses for her friends. After she was almost cut off from her family, her life had taken a new turn.

She had attempted multiple businesses along with her restaurant business. In 2008, Moriom started with a tailoring shop. After six long years, she decided to expand her income sources. She then opened a bound beauty parlor. Even though the business was going well, it was not particularly making a large profit.

In 2016, Moriom started doing food business in a food court near her house with only 10 lakh BDT capital. She started making more profit and gained more financial stability. Unfortunately, the food court was demolished within a year due to road maintenance work.

She founded The Cafe Rio right after that year in a land one of her uncles gave her. She said that she wants to expand the number of branches of her restaurant and employ at least 1000 people in her business. Other than that, she has invested in a few businesses; among them are a travel agency and an online boutique shop.

