Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad wants to make financial activities easier: MD

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Nagad, the mobile financial service (MFS) arm of Bangladesh Post Office, wants to make people's financial activities much easier with lower cost and also to bring them under formal financial umbrella, said Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director    of Nagad.
"Our journey has just begun. You will see big changes in 2022. Now our goal is to make the financial activities of the people easier in terms of technology and lower cost. At the same time, I want every person in Bangladesh to come under the formal financial umbrella of the service," he said.
Talking to BSS on the eve of 3rd founding anniversary of this mobile financial service, Tanvir said if such thing happens, then Bangladesh would become a developed country even before 2041.
"Overall, I want to change the face of Bangladesh's financial sector through Nagad," he said.
Nagad was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 26 in 2019, to lead the country's booming Digital Financial Service (DFS) revolution.
This MFS, which sped up the overall financial inclusion in Bangladesh, has emerged as the fastest-growing MFS in the world in just about three years of its inception in 2019, thanks to the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies.
When asked how Bangladesh's financial sector is performing against global peers, Tanvir said whatever it is, be it economic prosperity or affordability, Bangladesh is now in a much better position than ever before.
"We're making improvements in socioeconomic indicators. Information technology services are reaching door-to-door. All this actually sends the right message about our progress," he said.
Asked about Bangladesh's potentials of becoming a cashless society, Tanvir said becoming a cashless society is just a matter of time for Bangladesh seeing how widely mobile financial services are being used.
"We've initiated digitalisation in the financial sector through e-KYC and this has received an overwhelming response from the public. Since then, many more inventions have been added to it," he said.
Noting that solid foundations are there, he said, "I feel now is the time to move forward. Many more innovations will be added to this sector in the coming days, which will establish a cashless society,"
Tanvir said the mobile phone will dominate all financial transactions adding that day is not too far perhaps in five years.
When sought comments on Nagad's strive for digital banking, the managing director said that they want to establish Nagad as a full-fledged digital financial service provider. "We are calling it Nagad 2.0 -- for that, we are proceeding strategically,"
He informed that Nagad is planning to bring all the transactions in a person's day-to-day life onto the device while all government fees and bills can be paid instantly from anyone's phone.
"All in all, we will have all the arrangements in our planned digital financial service so that the transaction needs can be met and businesses can swiftly get capital as long as one is connected to a mobile phone," he informed.
He said the infrastructure and business environment that the government has put in place over the last decade have solved this problem of cost-effective solutions at some point.
About the Nagad's journey forward, Tanvir said in less than 10 months of the launch, Nagad's daily transaction volume crossed Taka 100 crore.
"Since then, various innovations and customer-friendly services have accelerated the popularity of Nagad," Tanvir said adding that they want to build Nagad as a successful organisation that can play a role in the lives of ordinary people.
"We want to make profit ethically.....We want to create a win-win situation," he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greek supermarkets limit flour, sunflower oil purchases as customers hoard
Argentina to receive immediate $9.7 bn under $44 bn debt deal: IMF
Moriom Nesa Boby’s ‘The Cafe Rio’- an untold story
Nagad wants to make financial activities easier: MD
“Achieving international recognition was not so easy”
Islami Bank Foundation observes Independence Day
Padma Bank holds town hall meeting
Glittering 'Fashion and Beyond-2022' parade held Radisson Ctg


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft