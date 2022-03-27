“Achieving international recognition was not so easy”



Fahima Yasmine Jme

The combination of time, hard work, and dedication can bring you a successful future. Proper support is also needed to push the wheels of our motivation. This story is about Bangladeshi youth Fahima Yasmine Jme, who used her particular interest to the fullest. But how did she present herself as a role model to thousands of young girls?

Fahima Yasmine Jme explores the different paths in her career. The identity which defines more about Fahima is as a makeup artist. She is an international certified makeup artist who got an award as an expert make-up artist from the Brazilian makeup artist.

Not only makeup artist Fahima Yasmine Jme is also popular as a blogger, live presenter, and successful women entrepreneur too. She works as the ambassador for several renowned brands of Bangladesh. In the beginning, she started her career in the fashion and beauty field.

Though she started her journey in the fashion and beauty field, she started her own business of cars.

'SuperCar Sony BD imports reconditioned vehicles. They provide mainly three types of service: buy, sell, and exchange.

Fahima states, "Our company is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction."

Fahima has made herself a multitasker who knows how to balance her work and hobbies. Even as a busy person, she still finds time to practice singing as she was a student of BAFA and Chhayanaut. Her career and personality have created an example for young women of Bangladesh. She is the first and one and only lady car vlogger in Bangladesh. Fahima is the name of a pioneer of personal branding that continues to inspire many girls of the country.









