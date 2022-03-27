Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

“Achieving international recognition was not so easy”

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Fahima Yasmine Jme

Fahima Yasmine Jme

"The path of achieving international recognition was not so easy, but my dedication and hard work helped to gain this." According to a statement by Fahima Yasmine Jme, a successful women entrepreneur and Managing Director of a leading car dealer company 'Super Car Sony BD'.
The combination of time, hard work, and dedication can bring you a successful future. Proper support is also needed to push the wheels of our motivation. This story is about Bangladeshi youth Fahima Yasmine Jme, who used her particular interest to the fullest. But how did she present herself as a role model to thousands of young girls?
Fahima Yasmine Jme explores the different paths in her career. The identity which defines more about Fahima is as a makeup artist. She is an international certified makeup artist who got an award as an expert make-up artist from the Brazilian makeup artist.
 Not only makeup artist Fahima Yasmine Jme is also popular as a blogger, live presenter, and successful women entrepreneur too. She works as the ambassador for several renowned brands of Bangladesh. In the beginning, she started her career in the fashion and beauty field.
Though she started her journey in the fashion and beauty field, she started her own business of cars.
'SuperCar Sony BD imports reconditioned vehicles. They provide mainly three types of service: buy, sell, and exchange.
Fahima states, "Our company is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction."
Fahima has made herself a multitasker who knows how to balance her work and hobbies. Even as a busy person, she still finds time to practice singing as she was a student of BAFA and Chhayanaut. Her career and personality have created an example for young women of Bangladesh. She is the first and one and only lady car vlogger in Bangladesh. Fahima is the name of a pioneer of personal branding that continues to inspire many girls of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greek supermarkets limit flour, sunflower oil purchases as customers hoard
Argentina to receive immediate $9.7 bn under $44 bn debt deal: IMF
Moriom Nesa Boby’s ‘The Cafe Rio’- an untold story
Nagad wants to make financial activities easier: MD
“Achieving international recognition was not so easy”
Islami Bank Foundation observes Independence Day
Padma Bank holds town hall meeting
Glittering 'Fashion and Beyond-2022' parade held Radisson Ctg


Latest News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Two killed as tractor overturned on them in Manikganj
Pakistan opposition parties start anti-govt march towards Islamabad
No one can play foul with Bangladesh:Hasina
Woman 'stabbed dead' in Jhenaidah
Bangladesh calls UK parliament to move motion recognising 1971 genocide
FM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs
Teenager killed in B'baria road accident
Two held with Yaba pills in Kurigram
Most Read News
Missing college student found dead in Saver septic tank
Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched
Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia
All 132 people on crashed China plane confirmed dead: state media
Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
Ukrainian troops have dealt Russia powerful blows: Zelenskyy
People take part in the Namaz-e-Janaja of Zahidul Islam Tipu
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft