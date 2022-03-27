Islami Bank Foundation observes Independence Day

Video
Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Islami Bank Foundation has celebrated the great Independence Day through various programmes. On the occasion, a discussion meeting, cultural programme and mahfil was organized at the auditorium of Islami Bank Foundation at head office of on Saturday 26 March at 11 am, says a press release.
In the programme chaired by SAM Salimullah, the ED of IBF; Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan, Chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. and IBF spoke as the chief guest.
The ceremony started with the greeting speech of Engineer AbdusSamad, GM, IBF. Vice Chairman of the Foundation BirMuktijoddha Professor (Dr.) Kazi Shahidul Alam delivered the keynote address, while IBF EC Chairman Dr. Tanvir Ahmed, IBF members Kamrul Hasan, Professor. Md. Saleh Zahur, Professor. Md. Fasiul Alam and Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Muhammad MonirulMowla delivered their valuable speeches.
Officers and employees of all levels of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the program.
Besides, discussion meetings were also organized at Islami Bank Hospital, Islami Bank Community Hospital, Islami Bank School and College, Technical Education Institution, Medical College and Health Education Institution run by Islami Bank Foundation observing the victory day.


