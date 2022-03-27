Padma Bank holds town hall meeting

Video
Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

The town hall meeting of Padma Bank Limited held in a festive atmosphere at BGB Banquet Hall in the capital recently, says a press release.
The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the fourth generation bank, Tarek Reaz Khan, was welcomed at the town hall.
In 2022, Padma's new theme "The Future Horizon" was unveiled at this meeting. Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan presided over the meeting. The chief guest was Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of the Board of Padma Bank Limited, has joined virtually in the town hall meeting.
Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat started his speech by welcoming the new Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan, he advised him to move ahead successfully in the competitive banking sector. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat urged the bank officials to strengthen the hands of the MD and CEO in transforming the bank into a strong and performing one.
At the town hall meeting, MD and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan presented his 3 years Operational, Tactical and Strategic plans, promising to win the confidence of the valued customer, regulators and stakeholders with the support of fellow Padma Bank Fighters. He said Padma will be a strong and profitable bank in the next 3 to 5 years with radical improvement in Business, Risk and Governance, Operational and Technology Fundamentals. Digital and Technology transformation will be at the core of our future journey, he emphasized.
"The Padma Bank has come so far with the tireless work and sincere efforts of a skilled and professional board of directors and a team of talented employees. We are at crossroads and now the time has come to transform and move forward," He added.
Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and COO (Chief Operating Officer) CAMLCO and DMD Designate Zabed Amin, Members of the senior management team, managers of 58 branches, and officials of different levels from head office and branches attended the Town Hall Meeting.
The fourth-generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


