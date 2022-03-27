Glittering 'Fashion and Beyond-2022' parade held Radisson Ctg

Video
Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 26: 'Fusion eats Presents Art-Fashion and Beyond-2022 (Season-2)' Fashion Show has held at Radisson Blu Chattogram with the latest fashion apparel display of all the best fashion brands of Dhaka-Chittagong friday.
Leading film actress Apu Biswas and more than half a hundred models from Dhaka and Chattogram have performed this biggest fashion show and cultural performance organised by Lamor Event Planner and Attire Club BD.
Among the guests, Entrepreneur of Chattogram Field Hospital Dr Bidyut Barua, , Head of Barcode Restaurant Group Manjurul Haque, Chairman of Habib Tajkiraj Syed Rumman Ahmed, fashion designer Ivy Hassan, organizer Saad Shahriar of Lamore Event, Safayet Saki, Arif Rahman of Attire Club BD, Sabuj Swadhin and entrepreneurs of fashion houses has spoke on the occasion.
Chairman of Lifestyle Limited Mamun Chowdhury said "The event was organized to showcase the latest fashion trends and brand fashion houses to the people of Chattogram before Eid. This fashion show plays an important role in the choice of clothes of fashion conscious, tasteful people during Eid and summer season."
The fashion houses participating in the parade in Dhaka and Chittagong were Art, Manhood, Blue Moon Fashion, Gentleman, Austina's Koutcher, Traffic, Aliens by Nabila Nowshin Soochna. Fashion Show was choreographed by choreographer Ashikur Rahman Pony.
The organizers said that the aim of the event has to show the latest fashion trends and brand fashion houses to the people of Chattogram before Eid.
Title sponsors of the event were Fusion Eats, Powered by Sponsor Fit Elegance, Platinum Sponsored by Butine Revive, In Association with Antiques, Co-powered by West Wood by MJA. Fashion & Beyond Beauty Partner - Beauty Buffet, Food Partner La Aristocracy. Photography partners are Studio Lorenzo, Itarat and Studio Backdrop.


