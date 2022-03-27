Video
Sunday, 27 March, 2022
Business

Telenor finalises sales of Myanmar subsidiary

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

OSLO, March 25: Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor said Friday it had finalised the sale of its Myanmar subsidiary, a move activist groups warn could put sensitive customer data in the hands of the military.
The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since a coup in February 2021 sparked huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent, sending the economy into freefall.
In July, Telenor announced that it planned to divest its lucrative subsidiary Telenor Myanmar, whose value it had written down to zero, and later cited junta demands that it install monitoring equipment on the network as a reason for leaving the country.
Telenor Myanmar was one of the main operators in the country, with some 18 million subscribers.
After months of waiting, Myanmar's junta on March 18 approved Telenor's sale to Lebanese conglomerate M1 Group, on the condition that it partner with local consortium Shwe Byain Phyu that will eventually control 80 percent of the entity.
"In line with the sales and purchase agreement, Telenor has received $50 million", the Norwegian company said in a statement.
"The remaining $55 million shall be received in equal instalments over the coming five years", it added.
Telenor said the transaction would impact its second quarter earnings by 800 million kroner (83.7 million euros, $92 million).    -AFP


