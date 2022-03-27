BUET delegation team visits Beximco Industrial Park



Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, with his highly delegation team from BUET pose at Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park on Thursday. Beximco Group Chairman A. S. F. Rahman and Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain welcomed them at Beximco Industrial Park.

The visiting team from BUET headed by Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, HVice Chancellor, and Prof. Dr. Abu Siddique, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering, Prof. Dr. Md. Mominur Rahman, Head of Department of Chemical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Ferdous Sarwar, Head of Department of Industrial and Production, Prof. Dr. Muhammad AnisuzzamanTalukder, Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), Prof. Dr. Shaikh Anowarul Fattah, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering, Prof. Dr. S. M. Mahbubur Rahman, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering, Prof. Dr. Md. Shahinoor Islam, Department of Chemical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Md. Fakhrul Islam, Department of Glass and Ceramics, Dr. Redwan Noor Sazzad, Department of Glass and Ceramics, Dr. Md. Tarik Arafat, Biomedical Engineering Department, and Dr. Jahid Ferdous, Biomedical Engineering Department.

Beximco Group Chairman A. S. F. Rahman and Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain welcomed them at Beximco Industrial Park. BUET team was very keen to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on Sustainability including Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader on recycling Post Production Consumer Waste), Product Development, Optimization and Automation, State of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for Re-cycling water and the most advanced and largest sustainable washing plant with most advanced technologies under one roof in South Asia.

The Vice-Chancellor and his team were very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

They were also overwhelmed by visiting Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park which is also completely vertical starting from PP Chips and producing Meltblown fabrics as well as high level fabrics for Surgical and Isolation Gowns, as well as Surgical masks and Respirator Masks.

This facility also has large scale ETO sterilization facilities the sewing facilities for the gowns and coveralls are in a fully pharmaceutical "clean-room" environment. Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan, The Executive Director and The Head of Beximco Health PPE Plant was present to show them all the PPE manufacturing facilities inside the Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park.

They also visited INTERTEK (a 130-year-old leader in Laboratory Testing) office at the Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park. Intertek and BEXIMCO have developed a PPE Center of Excellence at BEXIMCO HEALTH PPE Industrial Park, the most advanced PPE lab capable of testing all levels to comply with US, EU and UK standards. This lab is South Asia's most advanced Independent PPE Laboratory with both comprehensive testing facilities including Microbiological Testing. Finally, the Vice-Chancellor also visited the BEXIMCO-Recovertex plant at Kanchpur.







A delegation team comprising with the Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Satya Prasad Majumder, visited Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on Thursday, 24 March 2022, and took a great interest in Beximco initiatives on value addition and innovation using Advanced Technology, Education and R&D as key drivers, says a press release.The visiting team from BUET headed by Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, HVice Chancellor, and Prof. Dr. Abu Siddique, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering, Prof. Dr. Md. Mominur Rahman, Head of Department of Chemical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Ferdous Sarwar, Head of Department of Industrial and Production, Prof. Dr. Muhammad AnisuzzamanTalukder, Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), Prof. Dr. Shaikh Anowarul Fattah, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering, Prof. Dr. S. M. Mahbubur Rahman, Department of Electrical Electronic Engineering, Prof. Dr. Md. Shahinoor Islam, Department of Chemical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Md. Fakhrul Islam, Department of Glass and Ceramics, Dr. Redwan Noor Sazzad, Department of Glass and Ceramics, Dr. Md. Tarik Arafat, Biomedical Engineering Department, and Dr. Jahid Ferdous, Biomedical Engineering Department.Beximco Group Chairman A. S. F. Rahman and Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain welcomed them at Beximco Industrial Park. BUET team was very keen to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on Sustainability including Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader on recycling Post Production Consumer Waste), Product Development, Optimization and Automation, State of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for Re-cycling water and the most advanced and largest sustainable washing plant with most advanced technologies under one roof in South Asia.The Vice-Chancellor and his team were very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.They were also overwhelmed by visiting Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park which is also completely vertical starting from PP Chips and producing Meltblown fabrics as well as high level fabrics for Surgical and Isolation Gowns, as well as Surgical masks and Respirator Masks.This facility also has large scale ETO sterilization facilities the sewing facilities for the gowns and coveralls are in a fully pharmaceutical "clean-room" environment. Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan, The Executive Director and The Head of Beximco Health PPE Plant was present to show them all the PPE manufacturing facilities inside the Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park.They also visited INTERTEK (a 130-year-old leader in Laboratory Testing) office at the Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park. Intertek and BEXIMCO have developed a PPE Center of Excellence at BEXIMCO HEALTH PPE Industrial Park, the most advanced PPE lab capable of testing all levels to comply with US, EU and UK standards. This lab is South Asia's most advanced Independent PPE Laboratory with both comprehensive testing facilities including Microbiological Testing. Finally, the Vice-Chancellor also visited the BEXIMCO-Recovertex plant at Kanchpur.