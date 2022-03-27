Video
Yamaha opens new showroom at Uttara

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Currently Yamaha has more than 90 3s dealer point across the country.
On 24 March 2022, Yamaha's new 3s dealer "Green Motors" was inaugurated at Uttara of the capital Dhaka. This dealer point is located at House 10, Road 6, Section 12, Uttara, Dhaka. Customers will be able to avail sales and after sales service as well as spare parts services from this new showroom.
Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest. Proprietor of Green Motors and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the inauguration ceremony.


