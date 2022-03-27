

Dr. Mamun elected Chairman of DBC of ICMAB

Earlier Dr. Mamun was the Vice Chairman and Secretary of DBC in year 2021 and year 2019 respectively.

Currently Dr. Mamun works as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in The Bangladesh Rating Agency Limited (BDRAL), a Dun & Bradstreet SAME Company. He is the Independent Director & Chairman of Audit and Finance Committee, Board of Directors, North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and Independent Director of FAS Finance and Investment Limited. Dr. Mamun also teaches in different reputed international institutions including Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar as Visiting Professor.

Dr. Mamun earned his PhD in Finance from School of Management, Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand. He completed BBA (Accounting) and MBA (Strategic Management Accounting) from Department of Accounting and Information Systems, University of Dhaka. He is also the Certified Sustainable Reporting Specialist (CSRS), Institute of Certified Sustainability Practitioners (ICSP), Indonesia.

Safiul Azam FCMA is currently working as the Director (F & A) and Company Secretary, Popular Pharmaceuticals Limited. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2018 and Secretary in 2020.

Muhammad Nazrul Islam is working as Managing Director and CEO, Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2019.

Shahana Parvin is working as Senior Finance Manager, Icddr'b.









