'Edtech': Bongo, Shikho team up to improve video learning experience

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Video streaming service provider Bongo has partnered with edtech or educational technology company Shikho to improve the video learning experience for online learners in Bangladesh.
This partnership will enable learners to get a faster experience and also learn offline without the internet.
Shikho, launched in November 2020, has over 350,000 learners across 64 districts where paying students spend over an hour learning daily.
The company provides academic courses for Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and competitive university entrance exams. Recently it acquired Bohubrihi, an online educational platform for professionals.
Bongo has over 3 million unique viewers with 200,000 people every day watching content all over Bangladesh.
It also works with over 550 content creators locally and internationally including creators from India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Canada.
Using Bongo's video solution, Shikho will be able to improve its streaming experience and get very detailed video analytics information to ensure the company knows what quality content is working and also how that content is reaching the end-user.
Bongo will also provide an offline learning experience in the future where students can simply go to a wifi hotspot to download the content and learn at home without any internet at their own pace.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft