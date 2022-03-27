

'Edtech': Bongo, Shikho team up to improve video learning experience

This partnership will enable learners to get a faster experience and also learn offline without the internet.

Shikho, launched in November 2020, has over 350,000 learners across 64 districts where paying students spend over an hour learning daily.

The company provides academic courses for Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and competitive university entrance exams. Recently it acquired Bohubrihi, an online educational platform for professionals.

Bongo has over 3 million unique viewers with 200,000 people every day watching content all over Bangladesh.

It also works with over 550 content creators locally and internationally including creators from India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Canada.

Using Bongo's video solution, Shikho will be able to improve its streaming experience and get very detailed video analytics information to ensure the company knows what quality content is working and also how that content is reaching the end-user.

Bongo will also provide an offline learning experience in the future where students can simply go to a wifi hotspot to download the content and learn at home without any internet at their own pace. -UNB











