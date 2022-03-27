

Sonali Life Ins settles 14,000 insurance claims in 8 years

This is a dream in this life insurance sector, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Rashed Bin Aman said that they are maintaining all the processes in a transparent manner through IT.

"During this crisis period of Covid-19 even, we saw 70 percent growth year on year in 2020 and 140 percent in 2021. The gross premium that was 81 crore in 2019 increased to 135 crore in 2020 and in 2021, it was 320 Crore taka", he said.

"Our customers can track their claims from our website. We are gaining the trust of diverse customers due to timely claim settlements and world class customer care", he added.

Rashed Bin Aman said Sonali Life Insurance company meets the demand of customers with highest level of commitment through utilising most modern digital service tools, and thus aims to bring about revolutionary changes in the country's insurance industry, he said.

The launch of the newly updated mobile app is a testament to this fact and once again that Sonali Life is continuously improving its services ensuring excellent customer services.

"Sonali life share is 'A' category share in Capital Market, having credit rating status of AA+. We have over 117 branches across the country, he said. "It is hoped that the number of branches will surpass 130 this year.

"Our total asset base has already crossed 430 crore. Our gross premium target for this 2022 year is Tk 650 crore. We have already achieved Tk 320 crore of 2021 of our target. The renewal base of our company is one of the highest in the industry", CEO said.

He said the renewal percentage is 89 at present, which proves that the customers are relying on us. In 2021 our 1st year premium was 199 crore. Our unaudited life fund is 298 crore which is fastest growing within this industry, its only possible due to our customers trust & timely claim settlement system.

Rashed said "The industry is on the track. This February, we launched an excellent updated SLI app for our beloved customers. Anybody can take life Insurance from any part of the world.

We are the first insurance company that launched e-KYC, e-receipt and customer care. We also launched co-branded debit card with MTB. We verify all the information beforehand from our customers to avert any misunderstanding.











