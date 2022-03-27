Video
Govt continues to rely on Nagad to disburse social safety net allowances

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Nagad, the Postal Department's mobile financial service, has inked an agreement to disburse (revised) 75 percent of the total allowances under the government's social net program.
The Department of Social Services signed the agreement with Nagad, expressing satisfaction with the previous year's disbursement of the government's social safety net program, said a press release.
A tripartite agreement in this regard was signed at the Ministry of Social Welfare recently.
 According to the agreement, under the social safety net program, Nagad will distribute 75% of the total allowances stated by the government-to-person (G-to-P) system.
Director-General of the Department of Social Service (DSS) Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Director-General of the Department of Posts Md Siraz Uddin and Executive Director of Nagad Md Shafayet Alam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.  
Minister of Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed and Secretary of the Ministry Mahfuza Akhter were also present during the signing ceremony.
Last year, the Department of Social Services disbursed allowance to 76 lakh 13 thousand recipients, out of a total of 88 lakh 50 thousand beneficiaries, through Nagad and another MFS.
This time, the allowance will be distributed in the same way.


