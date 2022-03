Secretary of Energy, Power and Mineral resources Md Habibur Rahman











Secretary of Energy, Power and Mineral resources Md Habibur Rahman is on a visit to project site for strengthening of Power System Network Expansion under the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd at Hatir pool in the city. He inspected the construction site of Dhanmondi Twin Tower project accompanied by Managing Director of DPDC Eng Bikash Dewan and others. photo : Observer