Potentials of Bangladeshi leather export underutilized

The leather industry is one of the traditional export-oriented industries of South Asia, employing a large number of people from both organized as well as unorganized sectors and engaging predominantly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

With an estimated total population of 167 million, Bangladesh had a comparative advantage in this industry, compared with similar-sized countries, such as Vietnam.

Over 200 government verified leather processing plants are present for rawhides wet blue, crust, or finished leather.

Moreover, over 2,000 leather footwear and leather production plants manufacture varieties of goods, such as footwear, garments, handbags, luggage, wallets, and other luxury items.

According to the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh can earn more than $5 billion by exporting leather and leather goods annually.

The Commerce Ministry has launched a project titled "Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J)" to help boost the country's export earnings from leather and leather products, light engineering, footwear, and plastics sectors.

There is a huge demand for Bangladeshi leather and leather products in different countries. Within the tanning industry, a highly differentiated network of tanneries and intermediaries has emerged, giving an account of differing capabilities and strong internal hierarchies.

Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) is a non-profit association of leather industry in Bangladesh. It plays an important role in various aspects such as the issue of export certificates, liaison with the government departments in regards to the development of the leather sector.

The leather industry has been struggling for the past two years, especially since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to a lack of new investment, poor product variety, artificial leather penetration, a price hike on leather products, and a lack of vigilance on behalf of the tannery estates.

In 2019, the global market for leather and leather goods was $251.77 billion. Bangladesh produces 350 million square feet of leather annually, which accounted for about 1 percent of the world's total leather exports.

Bangladesh would have an upper hand in the leather industry, particularly due to the country's huge number of laborers.

In the fiscal year of 2017, the leather industry accounted for 3.5 percent of Bangladesh's annual exports of $1.2 billion, i.e. about 0.6 percent of the global export market. Bangladesh's goods and service exports grew from $5 billion in 1990 to more than $46 billion in 2019.

To address the economic crisis and slowdown, the seventh five-year plan of 2016-2020 has an emphasis on export diversification, particularly in the leather industry. Global leather trade fetches 150 billion US$ annually.

In fact, Bangladesh could chase for the comparative advantage in the leather industry through the efficient utilization of its abundant population of 167 million.

The leather industry of Bangladesh is still suffering from high trade costs or transportation costs. Higher transaction costs hamper trade facilitation in South Asia.

The government of Bangladesh should pay its attention to the development of the leather sector by formulating policies and programs to minimize the trade and transportation costs.

The leather industry experts could focus on the main issues and determinants that might help facilitate export promotions.

The earnings gained from the exports of leather goods and commodities could profitably be utilized in the socioeconomic developments and people's wellbeing.













