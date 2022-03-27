Video
Home Business

IATA shifts AGM from Covid-hit China to Qatar

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, March 25: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday said its annual general meeting in June would be held in Qatar instead of Covid-hit China.
China is experiencing its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, with Shanghai posting record-high case counts.
"It is deeply disappointing that we are not able to meet in Shanghai as planned" between June 19 and 21, IATA director general Willie Walsh said.
"The decision to change the venue reflects continuing Covid-19-related restrictions on travel to China," the body said in a statement.
"We are pleased to be returning to the dynamic aviation hub of Doha," Walsh said.
"This year's AGM will be an important opportunity for aviation's leaders to reflect on the shifting political, economic and technological realities facing air travel as the industry's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic gathers pace," he added.
The IATA comprises some 280 airlines and air companies, accounting for 83 percent of global air travel.
At its last annual meeting in Boston in 2021, it adopted a target for members to become carbon neutral by 2050.    -AFP


