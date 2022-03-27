Video
Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:43 AM
Home Business

Momen for enhancing trade, people to people contacts with Oman

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Correspondent

Omani Undersecretary Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen at the Foreign Service Academy recently.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has urged Oman to enhance cooperation through tourism and people to people contract and also through exchange of visits of trade bodies between the two countries.
He made the remark while Omani Undersecretary Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy paid a courtesy call on him at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said on Friday.
During the meeting, they exchanged views about the new areas of collaboration between the two countries like contract farming, food security, blue economy, shipbuilding, ICT and ITES, climate change and environment.
 The Undersecretary briefed the Minister about the bilateral discussions they held with the Bangladesh delegation led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.
Sheikh Khalifa apprised the Foreign Minster about the signing of the visa exemption agreement between the two countries.  The visa procedures for Bangladeshi nationals will be simplified for the tourists and visitors as well, he added.  
The Undersecretary requested the Foreign Minister to look into the issues Omani Airlines Al Salam is facing with regard to increase of frequency.
The Omani leader informed that an investment team from Oman would undertake a visit to Bangladesh to see the opportunities of investment in the Exclusive Economic Zone.   
He further apprised Dr Momen that both sides already agreed to form a Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum to augment bilateral trade and business between the two countries.
 The Foreign Minister urged the Undersecretary to arrange high level visit between Bangladesh and Oman.
Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation in the UN system and other global bodies especially supporting the cause of the forcibly displaced people from Myanmar.        -BSS


