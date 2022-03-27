Video
BMFA for lowering duty on import of commercial fishing gears to 5pc

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Correspondent

Leaders of the Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association (BMFA) have demanded that the government should cut the customs duty on import of commercial fishing gears and equipment to modernise the marine fisheries industry.
They have also sought corporate tax cut for the industry to 5 per cent from the existing 30 per cent to overcome the crisis of Covid fallout.
They said that the fisheries sector played a significant role in the local economy in terms of earning foreign exchange, generating employment and ensuring nutritional and food security.
They said the fisheries sector's contribution to the gross domestic product was nearly 4 per cent in the past fiscal year and it might increase to over 10 per cent if the government ensured facilities to modernise the marine fisheries industry.
The BMFA presented the proposals to chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) at a pre-budget discussion held at the board's seminar room board in the capital recently.
The association's secretary Sk Abid Husain Abid said in Bangladesh a large portion of marine fishing was still done traditionally due to technological constraints. However, the country ranks  11th in marine fish production in the world, he added.
In case of production, in the past fiscal year 2020-2021 the country harvested a total of around 7.05 lakh tonnes of fish, which was 6.71 lakh tonnes in the previous financial year 2019-2020, he said.
He said, 'Knotted netting of twine, cordage or rope of textile materials, stranded wire, cables of iron or steel, chain, parts there, air pumps, air gas compressors, hoods with a fan and other commercial fishing gears and equipment have to be imported to strengthen the marine fishing harvesting capability.'
'At present we are paying customs duty from 10 per cent to 25 per cent and the overall 58 per cent duty,' he said.
'As we use such gears and equipment as the capital mercenary for our industry, the government may consider cutting import duty for the industry,' he said.
However, the country earns a considerable amount of foreign currencies by exporting fish, shrimp and other fisheries or fishery products, he added.


